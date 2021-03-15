St. Pauls’ Lowry signs collegiately with Sandhills

Chris Stiles Sports editor

ST. PAULS — After helping lead the St. Pauls volleyball team to a Three Rivers Conference title this winter, Aleiah Lowry will continue her volleyball career at the next level.

Lowry signed Monday to play at Sandhills Community College, becoming the sixth player from Robeson County to sign with the Flyers this year.

“I just loved how good the people were there, and all the resources that can help me moving forward,” Lowry said. “That was a really good opportunity I got to have, and I’m thankful for that.”

Lowry had 32 kills, 16 aces and 10 digs in 13 games for the Bulldogs in her senior season.

“She’s an all-around player,” St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes said. “Aleiah started out as an outside hitter only, and as we moved through her four years here with us, we needed somebody as a (defensive specialist), and we typically use an outside hitter in that position, and she stepped up to the plate out of the outside hitters we had. She really developed as a back-row player, as a server.

“In volleyball attitude is a big thing; you need a competitive attitude but you also have to be light-hearted. And Aleiah’s always been a comic relief on the court.”

Lowry will join Lumberton’s Keke Lawrence and Purnell Swett’s Madison Harris, Mackenzie Swett, Kaitlyn Locklear and Lexiana Sencenbaugh on the Southern Pines campus in the fall to play for the Flyers. Mya Sencenbaugh and Khaile Jones, both from Purnell Swett, are currently on the Flyers’ roster, but will be graduating in May.

“I’m going to know a lot of the girls that’s going there; that’s just going to help me push forward,” said Lowry, who plans to transfer to a four-year university after her two years at Sandhills and study to become an optometrist.

Sandhills coach Alicia Riggan, who was present at Monday’s signing, is pleased to be getting a well-rounded player like Lowry in her program.

“She’s got a heavy hand, so we really like that, but being able to kind of run the front line, be able to serve and be able to play defense is what we look at for our level,” Riggan said. “She seems to be a good teammate, she brings a lot of energy, she’s really competitive, and just watching her on film, you can just feel that competitiveness.”