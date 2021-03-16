McGirt set for Honda Classic after 5-week break

March 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — After five weeks away from the PGA Tour, Fairmont native William McGirt is in the field at this week’s Honda Classic, held at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

McGirt will begin tournament play Thursday at 1:26 p.m. on the 10th tee, paired with Nick Taylor and Brice Garnett. The threesome will tee off on the first hole Friday at 8:31 a.m.

In eight Honda Classic starts, McGirt has made the cut six times and finished in the top 22 twice, including an eighth-place finish in 2016. He finished 33rd in his most recent start in the event in 2018, and has a 70.96 scoring average in 27 career rounds at PGA National.

McGirt missed the cut in his most recent start, the WM Phoenix Open in the first week of February; he has missed the cut three consecutive starts since a tie for 67th at the Safeway Open in Sept. 2020.

McGirt is in the sixth start of a 29-event major medical extension after missing nearly two years with hip injuries from Aug. 2018 to July 2020. He has earned six of the 375 FedExCup points needed to maintain his playing status on Tour.

For the 2020-21 season, McGirt currently ranks 234th in FedExCup points.

An event that drew one of the best fields each year on the Tour just a few years ago, this year’s Honda Classic does not have as strong of a field by Tour standards. Daniel Berger and defending champion Sungjae Im are betting favorites in a field headlined by Lee Westwood, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.