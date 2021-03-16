Girls soccer teams look to improve after canceled 2020 season

Three of Robeson County’s four girls soccer programs struggled through the spring season in 2019, and then didn’t get the chance to rebound last year when their seasons were cut short when high school sports was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A year later, Robeson County’s girls teams are back on the pitch, hoping after a delay to show some improvement in the 2021 season.

Unfortunately the number of teams taking the field is down to three; Red Springs will not field a team this season due to a low number of players.

Lumberton

The Lumberton program, typically very competitive, was 6-10 overall and 4-10 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference in 2019, and lost both its 2020 games before the season’s cancellation.

Pirates coach Kenny Simmons says the program is rebuilding entering the 2021 season.

“We’ve entered a rebuilding phase and we’re young, but the girls have come out each day and are working hard, and we’re going to look to see what kind of improvements we can make over the course of the season and see if we can be competitive,” Simmons said.

Simmons expects Aydan Bullard and Mia Brayboy, two sophomores, to be the team’s key goal-scorers; Jennifer Alegria and Avery Kemp will be key at midfield positions, and Maggie Bollinger, Laci Rozier and Peyton Brooks will lead the way on the defensive back line.

Diamond Harris, who Simmons says could get some collegiate looks at goalkeeper, will split time between the goalkeeper position and midfield after playing midfield the last two years “out of necessity”; Brianna Richardson will also spend some time in goal.

Some underclassmen could also make contributions for the Pirates.

“We’ve got a number of other young players that are going to be depended on to play roles, coming off the bench in various positions at times,” Simmons said.

Lumberton lost its opener 3-0 at Hoke County on Monday.

Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett will be looking to return to their 2019 form this season.

The Rams were 12-7 overall and 9-5 in the SAC two years ago, and were 2-1 in 2020 before the season’s abrupt ending.

“I’m just hoping we can get to the level where we can play consistently well, like we did a couple of years ago,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said.

Despite losing standout players Abi Lowry and Layla Locklear to graduation, among others, the Rams still have a relatively experienced team, with nine seniors.

“I’m hoping some girls can step up into some leadership roles and help in that aspect of leading the team while they’re out on the field,” Strickland said.

Strickland expects Jadyn Locklear, Anna Lowry, Kinslee Morgan, Raven Cummings and Mackenzie Swett to be key contributors for the Rams this season.

“Defensive-wise, Morgan and Cummings hopefully can lead the back line,” Strickland said. “The other ones will be key in helping to score goals and assist in goals as well.”

The Rams lost 3-2 to Richmond in Monday’s season opener.

St. Pauls

William Garcia’s first season as coach at St. Pauls lasted just one game before the cancellation. Now he is preparing for a full season at the helm.

“I can tell that some girls have been practicing on their own, but for the most part we are starting fresh, so it has been tough in that aspect trying to just get them prepared for the season,” Garcia said. “It’s just basically trying to get them back on the field, getting a feel for the ball again, and then just trying to teach them their position and how the game plays.”

Garcia expects “playmakers” Sandi Garcia and Dania Ortiz to be the Bulldogs’ key offensive players, and for Rosa Perra anchor the midfielding corps.

“I’ve got a lot of good, key players in a lot of areas; I don’t have a full 11 but we’re going to work with what we’ve got,” Garcia said.

Garcia looks to build a foundation for the Bulldogs (5-9, 5-9 Three Rivers Conference in 2019; 0-1 in 2020) moving forward.

“(Our goal is) just to build on our identity as a team, ensure that we’re moving the ball around and that we are playing as a team,” Garcia said.

St. Pauls faces East Columbus Wednesday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.