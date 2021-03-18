Local roundup: Purnell Swett softball tops Scotland

March 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LAURINBURG — The Purnell Swett softball team earned a 5-2 SAC road win at Scotland Wednesday.

The Rams (2-0, 2-0 SAC) scored two runs each in the second and fourth innings and one in the seventh; Scotland (1-1, 1-1 SAC) scored two runs in the fourth.

Summer Bullard (2-0) earned the win in the circle for Purnell Swett; Kinsley Sheppard (1-1) took the loss for Scotland.

Josey Locklear had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Rams; Chandra Locklear hit a two-run homer in the fourth; Summer Bullard and Kaitlyn Locklear each had two hits; Torrie Butler hit a solo homer in the seventh.

Kadence Sheppard and Natalie Smith each had hits for Scotland.

Purnell Swett returns to action Monday at home against Pinecrest.

In other local softball action, Whiteville topped Fairmont 11-10.

Lumberton shut out on diamond by Jack Britt

Five unearned runs led the Jack Britt softball team to a 5-0 win over Lumberton Wednesday in Fayetteville.

The Buccaneers (1-1, 1-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored one run in the fourth, with two outs after the baserunner reached on an error. In the fifth, the Buccaneers added four more on an RBI hit batsman, a two-out, two-RBI single by Alyssa Norton and a subsequent RBI single by Ashton Fields.

Lumberton (1-1, 1-1 SAC) was held to three hits by Jack Britt pitcher Carlie Myrtle, who had 12 strikeouts and earned the win. Halona Sampson (1-1) took a hard-luck loss, allowing seven hits with no earned runs and four strikeouts. Two Pirate errors led to the five unearned runs.

Aniya Merrit, August Smith and Syniah Lancaster had hits for Lumberton. Norton and Fields each had two hits for Jack Britt.

The Pirates play a nonconference game Monday at Terry Sanford.

Jack Britt dominates Lady Pirates

The Lumberton girls soccer team lost 7-0 at Jack Britt Wednesday.

Lumberton (0-2, 0-2 SAC) trailed Jack Britt (2-0, 2-0 SAC) 2-0 at halftime.

The Pirates host Seventy-First on Monday.

In other local soccer action, Purnell Swett defeated Scotland 3-1.