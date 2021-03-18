UNCP football set to host West Va. Wesleyan in home opener

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke earned a convincing 30-7 win in its season opener at Glenville State last week.
Now, the Braves are set to return to Grace P. Johnson Stadium for their first home game since Nov. 16, 2019 when they host West Virginia Wesleyan for a noon kickoff Saturday.
Braves coach Shane Richardson is looking for the team to improve now that it has a game under its belt.
“I expect us to make our biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Richardson said. “It was great to be out there Week 1 and see all the things we either did well or didn’t do well, and now have a chance to go into Week 2 and be able to really try to work on ourselves and work on some improvements.”
Despite the 23-point road win last week — the program’s first road win since Sept. 9, 2017 — Richardson feels his team didn’t play as well as it could have at Glenville State.
“We did enough things well to give us a 30-7 win, but when we looked back at the film, we had a lot of mistakes, and a lot of things that kind of shot ourselves in the foot, and missed opportunities where we really could have improved on some things,” Richardson said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to most is that we can improve some of the things that we saw, but our guys were ready.”
West Virginia Wesleyan comes south to Pembroke after a 38-13 season-opening loss to West Virginia State last week.
The Bobcats’ passing game was inconsistent in last week’s game, with Briar Wilfong completing 17 of 33 passes for 163 yards with three interceptions. The Braves, meanwhile, held Glenville State to 140 passing yards.
“We’ve got to make sure we cover well,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re very sound and we can’t cut anybody lose. We’re going to need to get a good pass rush. I think if we can play sound pass defense, all the way from up front to the back end, then I feel very good about it.”
Even more impressive for the Braves defense last week was its success against the run, holding Glenville State to 27 rushing yards. The Bobcats were held to nine rushing yards in their game.
“I think a big part of is to make sure that our technique up front is very sound,” Richardson said. “I think our guys are continuing to be more comfortable with our calls on defense, so that gives them confidence. I think being able to stop the run like we did last week gives them great confidence.”
Quarterback Josh Jones had a career day in the Braves’ win last week, going 26-for-32 for 350 yards with four touchdowns. UNCP will look to continue that efficiency Saturday.
“We’ve got to protect, we’ve got to give him time, and we’ve got to get open,” Richardson said. “He’s going to make some good decisions; he’s going to be better this week than he was last week; even though his numbers were great, there were some things that he certainly could have done better, and he would tell you that as well. I think it’s something where he learns and grows daily; he works so hard at it, and he watches film relentlessly.
Playing a home game — and doing so with some fans in attendance — is a welcome development for the Braves, especially after last week’s seven-hour trip to Glenville State.
“We love playing at home, and it’s great to be able to have some fans there as well,” Richardson said. “We were uncertain going into the season as to what that was going to look like, and I know guys are really excited about having family and friends be able to come, and people can come out and watch us. I think there’s going to be some great energy, and we’re looking forward to getting back in our home stadium, and being able to play well.”
