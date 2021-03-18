UNCP game vs. WV Wesleyan postponed; Braves to play at WV State

March 18, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Officials from the Mountain East Conference announced Thursday evening that Saturday’s regularly-scheduled football game between the UNC Pembroke football team and West Virginia Wesleyan has been postponed in accordance with COVID-19-related protocols. The league will announce a makeup strategy for the game at a later date.

With the postponement, the Braves (1-0) will now head to Institute, W.Va., to take on fellow MEC division-leading West Virginia State (1-0). Kickoff has been scheduled for 1 p.m. at WVSU’s Dickerson Stadium. Visiting spectators, including parents of student-athletes on visiting teams, are not permitted at WVSU home events.

The Braves were originally scheduled to take on West Virginia State as part of the MEC’s Week 4 (April 3) schedule. That date is now open, along with the league’s strategically-placed makeup week on April 17. Both dates will be considered as a possibility for a makeup game with West Virginia Wesleyan at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.