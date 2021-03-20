Pirates shut out by Pinecrest

LUMBERTON — The Pinecrest football team was dominant from the outset Saturday against Lumberton, leaving little doubt from early on how the game would go.
The Patriots led big early en route to a 52-0 win over the Pirates.
“We’ve got to start faster; I said that last week,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “We didn’t start out fast at the end of the day, and I take full responsiblity for that. We’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re lined up correctly. We’ve got to learn how to fight through adversity. We’ve got to realize we’ve got to start with our foot on the gas pedal and we’ve got to go full launch.”
Pinecrest (3-1, 3-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 35-0 by the end of the first quarter and 49-0 at halftime. The Patriots outrushed Lumberton (0-2, 0-2 SAC) 280-14, and outgained the Pirates 342-41.
Bryant Spearman led Pinecrest with 75 rushing yards on just three carries with a touchdown; Brodie Karres had 53 yards on three carries with a touchdown. Nicholas Marella had 10 rushes for 70 yards, all in the second half.
“We’ve just got to have an aggressive mentality; we can’t have a passive mindset on the defensive side of the ball,” Deese said. “We’ve got to be the hammer and not the nail, and that’s the mentality we preach every week. It’s going to eventually click for our guys, I think we’re going to have a pretty solid team.”
Lumberton was without quarterback Russell Echard, who was out with an injury; the team hopes to have him back next week. His younger brother, junior Darrel Echard, started at quarterback for the Pirates.
Lumberton had one first down in the first half. Pinecrest’s average starting field position over the first 34 minutes was the Pirates’ 34-yard line.
Pinecrest’s five first-quarter touchdowns came on a 9-yard Karres run; a 2-yard Xavier Dowd run; a 39-yard pass from Karres to Semet Cobb; a 3-yard Karres run and an 82-yard pass from Karres to Savren Norton.
Spearman scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, running on all three plays of a 75-yard scoring drive, including a 63-yard run. Bruce McFadden intercepted a Darrel Echard pass and returned it 30 yards for Pinecrest’s seventh first-half touchdown.
With a second-half running clock, Jeff Yurk kicked a 31-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter to to up 52-0.
Even with the lopsided score, Deese said his team didn’t quit.
“The fight our guys got (was a positive),” Deese said. “Our young guys came in and did a good job in the second half. I continue to see fight in this group and no quit. We’ve got to respond quicker to start the game.”
The Pirates host Richmond next week, which will begin a stretch of four games in 22 days that also includes Scotland, Purnell Swett and Hoke County.
“We’ve got to regroup, we’ve got to rebound, and we’ve got to learn how to handle a punch in the face,” Deese said. “We’re going to see what kind of team we have next week, because it doesn’t get any easier with what we’ve got going on. We’ve got to continue to build and take steps in the right direction.”
Jack Britt tops Purnell Swett
Special teams and defense led Jack Britt past Purnell Swett 46-0 on Saturday.
Jack Britt’s (2-0, 2-0 SAC) Tyler Williams had a fumble return on a punt for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown, and Ronald Logan returned a punt for a touchdown. A play by the Buccaneers’ special teams also resulted in a safety. The Buccaneers led 26-0 at halftime.
Purnell Swett (0-3, 0-3 SAC) hosts Seventy-First Friday.
