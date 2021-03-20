McGirt shoots 72, sits tied for 41st at Honda Classic

Staff report
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Two double bogeys proved costly on the back nine as Fairmont native William McGirt shot a 2-over 72 in the third round of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic Saturday. He is tied for 41st entering the final round.

McGirt went out in 2-under 33 on the front nine, with birdies at holes No. 2, 3, and 6 and a bogey on No. 4. This included a 3-foot birdie putt on No. 2 after a close approach.

On the back nine, McGirt birdied No. 13 and bogeyed No. 16, but the round was defined by the two double bogeys. The first, on No. 11, came after an out-of-position drive and a poor pitch shot. The second, at No. 14, also resulted from an errant drive, plus a pitchout from rough to rough that led to his third shot coming up well short of the green; from there he failed to get up-and-down.

McGirt will start his final round at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, paired with Adam Schenk.

Matt Jones shot a 1-under 69 to take a three-shot lead at 10 under overall after overnight leader Aaron Wise shot 5-over 75 to fall back to a 7-under total; Wise is tied for second with J.B Holmes. Cameron Tringale, Sam Ryder and C.T. Pan, who shot 65, are tied for fourth at 6 under.

Phil Mickelson is tied for 27th after a third-round 69.