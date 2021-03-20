McGirt shoots 72, sits tied for 41st at Honda Classic

By the time Robeson County had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 21, 2020, the county’s sports landscape had already been paused for a week.

The Lumberton High School boys basketball team’s participation in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state championship game had been postponed (and was later canceled), as part of a suspension of high school sports across the board; spring sports had barely started their season — which never resumed. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s men’s basketball team’s trip to the Division II NCAA Tournament was also canceled.

Numerous playing and coaching careers had come to an end simply because of the threat of the virus, before Robeson County even had a case.

One year later, those within Robeson County’s sporting arena look back at a whirlwind 365 days.

“Unprecedented — every time you set the boundary of what was possible, it just kept getting worse,” UNCP athletic director Dick Christy said. “That first day, I thought ‘well maybe the tournament’s postponed and they’re calling kids back, but there’s no way they’re going to cancel spring sports,’ and that happens and it just continued to get worse into the summer. It was definitely eye-opening.”

“It’s been a roller-coaster,” St. Pauls girls basketball coach Mike Moses said. “A whole lot of ups and downs; more downs than ups. And if we’re talking about last year, not being able to have a full summer because of the quarantine, not being able to work out, not being able to do anything. Along with not being in school; all that stuff hurts.”

Sports resumed late in the fall at both the high school and collegiate levels. But the schedules that used to be very rigid have been anything but as the virus has continued to wreak havoc.

“You just hold your breath when you get an email from another school, or a phone call from another AD,” said Mackie Register, Lumberton’s athletic director and volleyball and softball coach. “Because I know it’s getting ready to say ‘we’re quarantined,’ or I’ve got to call them and say ‘we’re quarantined,’ and we’ve got to move this game to here, however we can get the schedule in.”

“Typically we’re laying out schedules and tournament formats and championships and automatic bids, all of these things, and everybody’s trying to get it done two years in advance,” Christy said. “There were points that we were five weeks out from a competitive season and we didn’t have a schedule. So I think we just learned to be more flexible and more fluid, communicate better.”

But the games became secondary when the virus would infect one or more members of a team; several county teams have had virus cases. It happened at the most inopportune time for both the boys and girls basketball teams at St. Pauls, as positive test results on Feb. 25 resulted in both teams being eliminated from the state playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs, who were undefeated for the season, were on a bus en route to their game when the results came back, a surprise since the player was asymptomatic and had only been tested as part of a routine doctor’s office visit.

“We had to turn around and come back,” Moses said. “The girls were asleep on the bus; I didn’t know how to tell them. I was devastated. When I broke it to them on the bus, they were just distraught, a couple of girls crying. It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, to tell these girls we’re out of the state tournament and we didn’t lose a game.”

When teams do get to play, much of what would be considered normal is now different. This includes wearing masks during competition for most high school sports.

“With my softball team, we pack a COVID kit, with our wipes, our hand-washing, our masks, our thermometer, our tracking sheets and stuff like that,” Register said. “We have a separate box that we take with our teams that deals with COVID. It’s impacted sports tremendously; shortened seasons, and the paperwork, it’s been a nightmare.”

Another change from the norm is that athletes at the high school level haven’t been on campus for classes for most of the last year, instead learning remotely. In addition to the academic impact, that’s also had an athletic impact.

“You build relationships in school, your team, the players, they build relationships,” Moses said. “This year they were just showing up for basketball practice. They were probably in the school two hours, three hours a day. We have freshmen on the team, like Jashontae Harris, and we were watching film when the season started and I told her to go to my class, and she has no idea where to go. Because she goes to this school, but she’s never been inside of it.”

As the pandemic improves, students returning to the classroom is part of the process of sports returning to normal — and can aide in the classroom’s return to normal as well.

“High school athletics is the best dropout prevention for high school, because you give those kids the chance to do stuff, the social aspect of learning the teamwork and all that stuff,” Register said. “But I think with that being taken away from you, the mental health of kids, it was tough on them. I remember the first day we came back for volleyball, just a workout, I remember how excited the kids were just to be near each other. They were six feet apart, but just to see each other.”

The loss of games and ticket sales has made the last year financially difficult for athletic departments; UNCP, though, feels the outlook for the 2021-22 academic year is strong.

“(It’s been financially) catastrophic, but hopefully short-lived,” Christy said. “If our student enrollment continues to grow, if our students come back in a face-to-face class orientation, and if we’re unrestricted in how we can sell tickets and sponsorship in the future, I’m hoping that we have a very quick rebound as we enter Conference Carolinas next year.

“The blessing of this (virus) was it had such mild effects on students or our age and population and health. If you imagine a virus that was the flip of that, I can’t even imagine its impact on our industry and our efforts.”

One aspect of athletics returning to normal in the next academic year will be athletes getting vaccinated when they are eligible to do so.

“To me the focus really has to be on getting our student-athletes educated on and ready to take the vaccine,” Christy said. “Because I really think a vaccinated student-athlete will have a lot more latitude to not be tested and not have anything that affects their season next year.

Now, a year into the pandemic, local administrators feel like their departments are better prepared in the event of future sports-suspending situations.

“I think we’re more prepared, from all the logistics changes, from travel and safety, and just how effective masking can be earlier on in the process,” Christy said. “I think some of that we’ll definitely be more nimble with.”

“Nobody ever expected this, but I think we definitely would be prepared,” Register said. “Robeson County, we’ve been resilient through the two hurricanes, and people pull together and help each other. I think we definitely would be more prepared. We’re Robeson strong, as people say, but I think our people are resilient and I think we can take on anything.”

A few months resumed from sports’ resumption locally, all involved are thankful to have games to play, and they’re more appreciative of those opportunities than ever before, and no longer taking them for granted.

“Take advantage of every day that you have, whether it’s life, whether it’s in a sport, because it literally could be taken from you,” Moses said. “Who knew that (first-round playoff) game against Roanoke Rapids would be my seniors’ last time playing at St. Pauls after they won?”