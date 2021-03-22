McGirt finishes 60th at Honda Classic

March 22, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 5-over 75 Sunday at the Honda Classic pushed Fairmont native William McGirt down the final-round leaderboard; he finished tied for 60th at 5 over par for the event after spending most of the week in the top 40.

McGirt began Sunday’s round with a birdie on PGA National’s third hole, but made bogey on holes No. 4, 6 and 9 to go out in 2-over 37.

After two more bogeys at No. 10 and 13, McGirt made double-bogey on No. 14 for the second straight day after his approach found a water hazard. He made a closing birdie at the par-5 18th.

McGirt’s tie for 60th was his best PGA Tour finish since returning to the Tour in July 2020 after missing nearly two years with hip injuries. He entered the week having missed the cut in his last three starts.

McGirt earned five FedExCup points, bringing his total to 11 points through the first six starts of his medical extension; he has a total of 29 starts to earn 375 points to maintain his Tour playing status. McGirt moved from 234th to 224th in the current season’s FedExCup standings.

McGirt did not qualify for this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and is not in the field for the Tour’s other event, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Matt Jones won the event to earn his second Tour win, finishing at 12 under after a 2-under 68 in the final round. He was five strokes ahead of runner-up Brandon Hagy at 7 under. Chase Seiffert, Brendan Steele, Denny McCarthy, Russell Henley and C.T. Pan tied for third at 6 under.