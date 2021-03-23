Goldengoal liftsBraves

March 22, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
MORROW, Ga. — Rilee Seering’s golden goal with one second remaining in double overtime helped the UNC Pembroke soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Clayton State on Monday afternoon at Laker Field.

The victory for the Braves (6-2 PBC) marks the second double overtime victory this season — both game in the final seasonds — and is the third straight road victory against Clayton State. The Lakers (2-2 PBC) have now played three overtime contests this season, with this being the first overtime loss.

Chiara Coppin and Maya Grimes helped setup Rilee Seering to boot in the game-winning goal in the 110th minute just before time expired. It was Seering’s third game-winning goal of the season; she attempted a team-high six shots, with three of those on goal.

Nutwadee Pramnak matched a career-high four shots. Pramnak had two looks on goal. Maya Grimes logged her first point of the season with an assist.

Chiara Coppin notched her fourth clean sheet with two saves off of five shots faced.

UNCP nearly matched a season-high with 20 shots during the contest; the Braves had 11 different attempts at shots on goal.

The Braves defense limited Clayton State to just five shots, including just two shots on goal.

UNCP will be back in action on Sunday when they welcome Lander (2-5 PBC) to Pembroke. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.