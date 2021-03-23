Two-out hits lead Red Springs softball to rout of St. Pauls

YesNo
ST. PAULS — Two-out hitting can be vital for a softball team, keeping innings alive and allowing rallies that could have been unfruitful to turn into big innings.
The Red Springs softball team used several big two-out hits to take a big early lead against St. Pauls in a dominant 17-0 win in five innings.
The Red Devils scored 10 of their first 12 runs with two outs, with eight of those coming as the result of RBI hits.
“A big part of softball and baseball is clutch hitting,” Red Springs coach Robert Dove said. “If you can hit when there’s people standing out there on them bases, that’s when you really need to be a hitter. We did a good job of that tonight.”
The Red Devils scored seven runs in the second inning, three in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth.
“When we’ve been practicing in the cage, he was having the pitching machine very fast, so that helped us to catch up with the speed,” said Kaitlynn Locklear, who had two hits, three RBIs and two runs.
In the circle, Kaitlynn Locklear pitched a complete game one-hitter, allowing three walks with two strikeouts to earn the win.
“(Run support) helped me a lot, because I was very nervous,” she said. “Them being good defensively helped me out.”
“She got a little tired in the bottom or fifth and walked a person or two, but other than that she hit her spots and really controlled the game,” Dove said.
The Red Devils defense was also key; they did not commit an error in the game, and catcher Tristen Locklear caught three runners trying to steal third base.
“They tried to stretch to third three times, and she threw all three of them out,” Dove said. “That was big, because that broke up some potential big innings for them, or potential scoring innings, she stopped it right there at third base with some outstanding plays.”
The game, between Three Rivers Conference rivals, will count as a nonconference game. It was the first of the season for Red Springs, while St. Pauls falls to 0-2.
“The pitching’s got to be consistent, that’s a big thing,” St. Pauls coach Phillip Tyler said. “And No. 2, we’ve got to make routine plays. That’s what it boils down to. And next thing, we’ve got to hit the ball, you’ve got to put the ball in play.”
Two second-inning Red Devil runs had scored on wild pitches before a Nakiya Chavis a two-RBI double, a Le’Ani Johnson RBI single and a Katelyn Bryant RBI triple, all with two outs; Bryant later scored on a passed ball.
Katelyn Locklear walked with two outs and nobody on base to start the third-inning rally, and scored on a subsequent error. Johnson plated two runs with a single later in the frame.
Kaitlynn Locklear singled to score two runs in the fourth, also with two outs.
The fifth-inning rally didn’t come so late in the frame; the first five Red Devils batters all scored. Tristen Locklear had an RBI double, followed by a two-RBI single by Kirsten Locklear. Katelyn Locklear had an RBI walk and Kaitlynn Locklear had an RBI groundout.
Every player in the lineup for Red Springs scored at least one run; Chavis, Johnson, Bryant and Kaitlynn Locklear scored two and Kaylee Sampson and Tristen Locklear each scored three. Le’Ani Johnson and Kaitlynn Locklear led the team with three RBIs each.
Braxtin Kinlaw had the lone hit for St. Pauls, a bunt single leading off the game.
The Bulldogs host Fairmont Tuesday. Red Springs hosts West Bladen on Wednesday.
