Three times around: Anderson leads Fairmont over St. Pauls

ST. PAULS — One home run is a great at bat, two is a great game. Three is a performance that will be remembered for a long time.
In Fairmont they might be talking about Santana Anderson’s night Tuesday at St. Pauls long after the 2021 softball season concludes.
Anderson hit three home runs, totaling five RBIs, as the Golden Tornadoes earned a 10-6 win over the Bulldogs.
“It’s just practicing, on and off the field, getting better at my swinging,” Anderson said. “(The first home run) got me pumped up, and I’m pretty sure it got my team pumped up too.”
“The score tells it all; that was big for us,” Fairmont coach Donnie Carter said.
Anderson hit a solo homer in the first inning, another solo shot in the fourth and a three-run homer in the fifth.
But while Anderson’s performance stood out for Fairmont (1-2), the rest of the lineup was just as important — particularly the hitters behind Anderson. Lindsey Floyd had two hits, Adrianah Chavis walked three times and Aiyana Oxendine had three hits; all three scored a run.
“The key for us, are the batters behind her,” Carter said. “They have got to hit behind her. If not, they’re going to do what Whiteville did; they walked her two or three times.”
Elsewhere in the order, Alexis Hinson had three hits and scored twice and Haliegh Jackson had two hits, an RBI and a run. Macie Huggins had two RBIs.
Alicia Monroe had four hits for St. Pauls (0-3), with three runs and an RBI. Haydee LaCoste had three hits and two RBIs.
“It was back-and-forth; a tremendous improvement from the last two,” St. Pauls coach Phillip Tyler said. “But we’ve got to keep digging, keep plowing to get over that hurdle, that hump. I thought we hit the ball better. You’ve got to put the ball in play. I knew we were better than what we’d been showing.”
Lindsey Floyd earned the win for Fairmont, throwing a complete game with eight strikeouts and only one walk.
“She’s got command of her fastball, she throws it where she wants it,” Carter said. “And then her breaking balls are coming along. She’s changing speeds, she’s changing locations, she’s doing what pitchers are supposed to do. I think that kept some of them off-balance a little bit.”
Fairmont scored three runs in the first, with a Huggins sacrifice fly and a Ruby Parker RBI groundout sandwiching Anderson’s first homer.
“It was good to get started early, and getting the runs up more as we went on,” Anderson said. “So if they do get above us, we wouldn’t have to rush, but we still kept a good mindset by getting more runs.”
St. Pauls answered with two in the bottom half, on Monroe’s RBI triple and an RBI infield single by LaCoste.
A Huggins bloop RBI single in the second gave Fairmont a 4-2 lead, and the Golden Tornadoes extended their lead to 5-2 in the third with a Jackson RBI infield single. An Ivey RBI single in the bottom of the third made it 5-3.
Anderson’s second homer made it 6-3 in the fourth, and an RBI sacrifice bunt by Savanna Lowery in the bottom half pulled St. Pauls back to a 6-4 gap.
Fairmont created some separation in the fifth. Anderson’s three-run homer was followed by a Chavis run scored on an error to go up 10-4.
St. Pauls got to within a 10-5 deficit on a LaCoste RBI single in the fifth, then made it 10-6 in the seventh when Monroe scored on an error. The Bulldogs stranded two runners on base in the seventh.
Tuesday’s game, between two Three Rivers Conference members, counted as a nonconference game.
With conference play opening next week, as Fairmont hosts West Bladen on April 1, Carter hopes Tuesday’s win will give his team some momentum.
“It’s nice to get a W going into conference, get your confidence up, and make you a little looser,” Carter said. “That win can make you loose, and I hope that’s what’s happening. We can be a good team; we’re just young, experience-wise.”
St. Pauls plays a nonconference game Thursday at South Columbus.
