St. Pauls’ Savanna Lowery signs with Sandhills volleyball

ST. PAULS — Savanna Lowery decided early in high school she wanted to play college volleyball.
Wednesday that goal was realized when the St. Pauls standout signed to play at Sandhills Community College.
“I remember when I was playing in middle school, I decided I wanted to be on varsity my freshman year,” Lowery said. “In middle school, I wasn’t thinking about college, but after I got to high school I decided I wanted to keep on working to play in college. So in eighth grade I started playing travel ball. It started to come more, and I was getting on the recruiting websites and I was talking to coaches through there.”
Lowery says 18 schools showed interest before three ultimately made offers: Sandhills, Louisburg College and Wake Tech Community College; Sandhills stood out as the best choice.
“I had a couple of different offers at different offers and I went and visited them,” Lowery said. “The campus, it just drew me in, and it’s easier to me to get there and get back if something happens. I feel like they have a strong enough program to help me move on to the next level.”
Lowery had 51 aces, 57 kills, 72 assists and 40 digs in her senior season, earning Robeson County Player of the Year honors. She is listed as a setter, though she can play anywhere on the court.
“They’re getting an all-around athlete, academic person,” St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes said. “She is a real leader on the court. Having her on varsity from her freshman year, she was a little bit more shy, so it’ll be interesting to see her going back into being a freshman. … I don’t think she’ll lose any of those leadership skills that she has, but to see those work more with people that have the same skill.
“They’re getting a hard worker, which I think is what every coach can ask for. You can make anything you want or need out of anybody that’s a hard worker, so that’s what they’re getting in Savanna.”
Lowery is the seventh senior volleyball player this year to sign with Sandhills, joining St. Pauls’ Aleiah Lowry, Lumberton’s Keke Lawrence and Purnell Swett’s Mackenzie Swett, Madison Harris, Lexiana Sencenbaugh and Kaitlyn Locklear. In addition to playing with and against each other in high school volleyball, several of this group played together in travel ball.
“It’s nice to go in knowing that I’ll already have people that I know, and know their playing style,” Lowery said. “It was a minor factor in making my decision.”
Sandhills coach Alicia Riggan is excited to get Lowery, who she called a “steal.”
“I think she’s a rare one where you do already know (what you’re getting), and hearing everybody talk about the impact she’s made on their life or being part of their program is so inspiring, because I kind of saw that by watching film,” Riggan said. “You can just tell she’s a leader, and she’s well-respected by her teammates. She’s super quiet over here, but she’s a totally different player on the court; she’s aggressive and getting the job done, and she wants the ball in her hands in any situation.”
Lowery plans to study history, and hopes to earn the opportunity to play volleyball at a four-year school after her two-year eligibility at Sandhills expires.
“If everything was in a perfect world I would want to go on to D-1, but I do want to play after I leave (Sandhills),” Lowery said.
