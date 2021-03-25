Pinecrest tops Lumberton on the pitch

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton goalkeeper Diamond Harris makes a save during Wednesday’s match against Pinecrest. Harris made several impressive saves during the match.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton soccer team faced a difficult test when league-leading Pinecrest visited Wednesday.

Even as the Patriots earned a 9-0 win to remain undefeated, Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons was proud of how hard his team played.

“I’m very proud of the team, very proud of the girls,” Simmons said. “I thought our effort was tremendous tonight, and we tried our best to make it as difficult as we could for Pinecrest. Pinecrest is Pinecrest; they’ve been a very good team for a long time. And it’s going to be tough for anybody in the league to beat them. We just came in here and were hoping the effort would be good, and we hung in there for a long time with them.”

Pinecrest (4-0, 4-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 6-0 at halftime, and the game was called by rule when the Patriots extended their lead to 9-0 with 26:35 remaining.

The fact the game wasn’t at the nine-goal threshold at halftime was largely thanks to Lumberton (1-3, 1-3 SAC) goalkeeper Diamond Harris, who made several spectacular saves during the game as she had a bevy of shots being sent her way.

“Diamond is a quality keeper,” Simmons said. “We’d played her primarily on the field her first two seasons, but there’s a need for her in goal and that was obvious tonight. I thought she made some outstanding plays; a couple saves that not a lot of high school keepers I think could make.”

Keaton Clark scored four goals for Pinecrest — the first two and last two of the game. Blair Rice had two goals for the Patriots and Kate Casey, Lauren Landry, and Savannah Dunahay each had one.

Pinecrest scored Clark’s game-opening goal less than five minutes in, then added her second at the 21:33 mark of the first half. Rice’s pair of goals and Casey’s goal all came in the next 11 minutes, before Landry’s came with 1:45 left in the half. Dunahay scored seven minutes into the second half before Clark scored her final two goals in a 54-second span to end the match.

Lumberton was coming off a 2-1 win Monday against Seventy-First, one which has the Pirates trending in the right direction, Wednesday’s game notwithstanding.

“We needed that first win under our belt to get us a little confidence, and I think we got a little confidence tonight gained by the girls, because I think they proved to themselves that they could actually go out here and hang with Pinecrest for a good portion of the match,” Simmons said. “And we did a lot of good things out there, so I think that bodes well for us moving forward through the season. We’ve got some big games coming up. … We’ve seen some progress and we just want to keep that going.”

Richmond visits Lumberton Monday.

Lumberton softball tops Pinecrest

The Lumberton softball team dispatched visiting Pinecrest with an 11-1 win in five innings Wednesday.

Lumberton (3-1, 2-1 SAC) scored two runs each in the first, third and fourth innings, four runs in the second and one in the fifth. Pinecrest (1-3, 0-3 SAC) scored its lone run in the fifth inning.

Aniya Merritt, August Smith and Nyiah Walker led Lumberton with two hits each; Merritt scored three runs, Smith had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Walker had two doubles and four RBIs. Nakiyah Hunt also had two RBIs and a run.

Kaliegh Martin pitched three innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts, and was the winning pitcher. Halona Sampson threw the final two innings for the Pirates, striking out two and allowing one run on two hits.

Pinecrest was held to four hits; Ashlee Ogburn drove in the Patriots’ run with an RBI triple that plated Amy Webb.

Lumberton hosts Richmond Monday.

Purnell Swett falls to Jack Britt

The Jack Britt softball team earned a 4-1 win over Purnell Swett Wednesday.

Jack Britt (2-2) scored two runs in the second and single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Purnell Swett (3-1) scored one run in the second.

Summer Bullard (2-1) took the loss after pitching three innings with two runs and three hits, three walks and five strikeouts. She left the game in the fourth inning with an injury. Chandra Locklear pitched three innings with one earned run on three hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Carlie Myrtle (2-2) earned the win after a 13-strikeout performance over seven innings.

Josey Locklear led Purnell Swett with two hits. Nyla Mitchell had a double, Kaitlyn Locklear had an hit and an RBI and Summer Bulalrd had a hit, a run and a stolen base. Purnell Swett left nine runners on base.

Alyssa Brown had two hits to lead Jack Britt.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports