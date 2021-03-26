UNCP softball splits twin bill with USC Aiken

March 25, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

AIKEN, S.C. — Tatum Brummitt’s three-run blast in the seventh inning of Game One helped the UNC Pembroke softball team to a 5-1 conference victory against USC Aiken on Thursday afternoon at J.H. Satcher Field. The Pacers used five doubles, two home runs and put up multiple run in two different innings of game two to help secure a twinbill split with a 13-3 victory in five innings.

The victory in game one for the Braves (13-7, 1-1 PBC) marks the first time winning the conference opener since the 2016 season. The triumph for the Pacers (1-7, 1-5 PBC) in game two helped snap a seven game losing streak.

The Braves will get the weekend off and be back in action on Monday when they welcome I-95 rival Francis Marion (7-8, 3-0 PBC) to Pembroke. First pitch of the twinbill is set for 2 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. The event is closed and spectators will not be admitted.

Game One

UNCP put runners on second and third in the third inning after Rendi Wetherington drew a walk and Alex Watkins reached on a throwing error. Tatum Brummitt smacked a double to left center field to score two runs.

USCA’s Jessica Stanley beat out an infield single in the bottom of the fourth and advanced to second on a single to the outfield from Katelyn Powell. Brianna Dow hit a single to left center field to score Stanley.

Brummitt was 3-for-3 in Game One, with a double and a homer, and drove in all five Braves runs.

Raygan Larson (7-1) earned the win, throwing seven innings with five strikeouts and one run allowed.

Brianna Dow had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Pacers. Jessica Stanley had two hits. Caroline Cockrell (0-5) took the loss, striking out six over seven innings.

Game Two

Rendi Wetherington drew a walk and stole second in the top of the first for UNCP. Alex Watkins knocked a single through the left side to advance Wetherington to third, before Tatum Brummitt put down a bunt for an RBI single. Lauren Hilbourn hit a single through the left side to score Watkins and put UNCP ahead 2-0.

The Pacers put runners on first and second in the bottom of the first after a walk and a fielding error, but Emily Ayers sent one out of the park for a three-run blast. USC Aiken loaded the bases after a double from Katie Painter and walks from Brooke Moore and Jessica Smith. Faith Cooke doubled to the outfield to score Painter and Moore followed by a two-run RBI single from Maci Hutto. USC Aiken scored eight runs in the frame off of four hits, and never looked back

Brummitt was 2-for-3 with the home run; Hilbourn was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Emily Biddle was 2-for-3 with a double.

Maci Hutto had two hits and three RBIs for USC Aiken.

Rebekah Cook (1-1) was the winning pitcher and Jordan Hall (5-3) took the loss.