UNCP softball splits twin bill with USC Aiken

ST. PAULS — One of the sayings said by many football coaches is that they expect their team to show its biggest improvement from its first game to its second.

As St. Pauls prepares to host Whiteville, Bulldogs coach Mike Setzer knows that improvement will be necessary with a tough opponent coming to town for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

“Whiteville is such a strong opponent,” Setzer said. “We haven’t been successful with them the last couple of years, so it is going to be a game that we look to make some improvements, because we know if we don’t make the improvements we won’t win that game.”

Whiteville (2-1, 2-1 Three Rivers Conference) held Red Springs to six points last week, and held St. Pauls to six points last season when they won 28-6 at Legion Stadium, a game that was scoreless at halftime.

A key matchup Saturday will be between the Wolfpack defense and the St. Pauls offense, particularly the run game; the Bulldogs rushed for 316 yards in last week’s win against East Bladen. KeMarion Baldwin rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns and Demonte Williams rushed for 170 yards and one score.

“The biggest thing is that we can make sure we’re going to be who we usually are,” Setzer said. “That’s very important in this ballgame, because a defense like that can get you out of your comfort zone.”

St. Pauls (1-0, 1-0 TRC), who didn’t play until Week 4 due to COVID-19 protocols, beat East Bladen 36-22 with two fourth-quarter touchdowns after the Eagles had come from behind to tie the game. Setzer credited both offensive coordinator Eric Murphy and defensive coordinator Dominique Bridges, in his first game in the role, for well-called games.

The defense in particular, replacing several key players from last year, showed how good it can be; they’ll now face a Whiteville team known for athleticism at the skill positions. This includes lead running back Shaheem Shipman, who has rushed for 398 yards and one touchdown this season, and Brandon Tyson, who has 120 yards and six touchdowns on just 13 carries.

“I learned our defense still has a good baseline and a good camaraderie,” Setzer said. “We felt like they stepped up to the task; we had a couple of key series last week, that was going to make us or break us, so we learned last week that some of the younger guys that we were anticipating stepping into those roles grew up last week.”

In what should be a physical game, Setzer says a key will be whichever team is able takes control of that physicality.

“Which team is able to impose their will, I think the X-factor is going to be that, who’s able to impose their identity,” Setzer said. “Somebody’s going to come out of the game doing something they didn’t want to do. If we can stick to doing what we want to do, then we’ll win the ballgame. If we let them dictate to us how we’re going to play the game, then we won’t be successful.”

Whiteville has won eight straight games in the series; St. Pauls’ last win over the Wolfpack came in 2003.

Red Springs at East Bladen

After beating Whiteville last week in a 6-0 slugfest, Red Springs will face another tough test against one of the TRC’s top teams when they travel to East Bladen Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

East Bladen (2-1, 2-1 TRC) lost 36-22 to St. Pauls last week, with the Bulldogs scoring two late touchdowns after the Eagles had come back to tie the score in the fourth quarter. East Bladen previously posted wins over Fairmont and South Columbus.

The Eagles’ feature back is Rasean McKoy, who has rushed for 346 yards on just 23 carries with five touchdowns this season. Three other backs have rushed for at least 100 yards and one or more touchdowns.

Senior Josh Hayes leads the defense, with 31 tackles.

Red Springs (2-0, 2-0 TRC) beat Whiteville after missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols. They beat Fairmont on Feb. 25.

Eddrick James has rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns through two games for the Red Devils and Angel Washington has rushed for 110 yards and one score.

Red Springs snapped a 15-game losing streak in the series with last year’s 40-28 win; their previous win over the Eagles came in 1978.

Richmond at Lumberton

Six days after a 52-0 loss to Pinecrest, the Sandhills Athletic Conference gauntlet continues for Lumberton on Friday when Richmond visits Alton G. Brooks Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

The Raiders (2-0, 2-0 SAC) enter as the No. 2 team in the state, according to MaxPreps; they have posted a 42-35 win over Pinecrest and a a 52-14 win over Hoke County this season.

Richmond is without quarterback Caleb Hood, who would be playing his senior season but early enrolled at North Carolina. Younger brother Kellan Hood has stepped in the starting quarterback role, and has been solid through two games, completing 31 of 47 passes for 437 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. A favorite target has been Tremel Jones, with 14 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaron Coleman is the Raiders’ leading rusher, with 137 yards and four touchdowns. Four other players have at least one rushing touchdown.

The Pirates (0-2, 0-2 SAC) were without starting quarterback Russell Echard in last week’s loss after a 48-34 loss the previous week to Seventy-First.

Richmond is 32-1 all-time in the series, with Lumberton’s lone win coming in 1986. The Raiders won last year’s meeting 51-7.

Seventy-First at Purnell Swett

Purnell Swett hopes to be more competitive than its first three games when Seventy-First visits Pembroke for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

Seventy-First (1-3, 1-3 SAC) has showcased a strong rushing game at times this season, but has also scored 20 points or less in three of its four games. They lost 49-20 to Scotland last week after their lone win thus far this season came at Lumberton the previous week in a 48-34 shootout.

The underclassman duo of freshman Anthony Quinn (71 carries, 503 yards, four touchdowns) and sophomore Jayden Shotwell (57 carries, 466 yards, four touchdowns) are the leading backs for the Falcons.

Defensively, Jamieson Alston and Jasiah Harper each average near 10 tackles per game.

Purnell Swett (0-3, 0-3 SAC) has scored six points this season; those came two weeks ago in a 30-6 loss to Pinecrest. The Rams lost 46-0 last Saturday at Jack Britt.

Purnell Swett has never beaten Seventy-First in football, including the Falcons’ 34-14 win last season in Fayetteville.