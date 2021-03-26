UNCP volleyball sweeps Lander; first win in series since ‘11

March 25, 2021

Staff report
UNCP Athletics Members of the UNC Pembroke volleyball team celebrate after a point earlier this season at the English Jones Center.

UNCP Athletics

Members of the UNC Pembroke volleyball team celebrate after a point earlier this season at the English Jones Center.

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit a season-best .264 at the net and got a dozen kills from both Shannon Skryd and Brianna Warren to fuel a straight-sets (25-17, 25-13, 25-19) victory over visiting Lander on Thursday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The result snapped a two-match skid for the Braves (4-3, 4-3 PBC) who tallied its best hitting percentage against a Peach Belt Conference opponent since hitting .266 in a 5-set win over Montevallo on Nov. 5, 2011. It was the fifth-straight loss for the Bearcats (1-6, 1-6) who brought a 16-match series win streak into the contest, and had not lost to the Braves since Oct. 29, 2011.

The Braves registered an impressive 72% on sideout opportunities and committed just four errors on the way to a win in the opening set. Lander took a short-lived lead on a kill from Christina Aguayo, but UNCP responded with five-straight points to take the lead for good. Block assists by Brianna Warren and April Tankersley closed out the 25-17 triumph.

UNCP continued to heat up in the second set, hitting at a .294 clip on the way to a convincing victory, as well as a 2-0 set lead in the matchup. The Bearcats pulled to within a point, 10-9, midway through, but the Braves tacked up six consecutive points to provide the early signal of a runaway set. The Braves, indeed, sealed that theory by registering the set’s final five points, three of which came via kills from Shannon Skryd, for the 25-13 win.

The Braves won the first six points in what would be the night’s final set and never looked back, hitting .289 with just five hitting errors on the way to a 25-19 victory. The Bearcats pulled to within four points, 17-13, following a kill from Christina Aguayo, but the hosts answered with a 6-1 run to pad their lead out to nine points, 23-14, a short span later. Erin O’Donnell’s kill stopped a late rally by the visitors, and finished off the win for the Braves.

Brianna Warren and Shannon Skryd led the Braves with 12 kills each. Morgan Gibbs registered 15 assists and Katie Pressley had 13. Gibbs and Elise Martin had 12 digs each, and Warren and Tankersley led the Braves with three blocks each. Gibbs also had three service aces.

The Braves will close out a short two-match stay at home when they suit up to take on Young Harris (0-6, 0-6 PBC) in a 3 p.m. contest at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.