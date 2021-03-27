Rams’ momentum dashed by Seventy-First

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Purnell Swett’s Nathaniel Henderson, 8, looks to pass during Friday’s game against Seventy-First in Pembroke.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Purnell Swett’s Lakota Locklear, 6, tries to evade a tackle after a reception during Friday’s game against Seventy-First in Pembroke.
PEMBROKE — An early touchdown, a couple of first-quarter defensive stops and a long drive in progress to start the second quarter for the Purnell Swett football team made Friday’s game against Seventy-First look promising for the Rams.
But a Rams turnover, and a lengthy ensuing drive by the Falcons, turned the momentum against the Rams, and Seventy-First ran away to a 40-6 win in Pembroke.
“Our kids come out ready to play every Friday. We just couldn’t sustain it,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “We were driving early in the second quarter, down one (point), with a chance to take the lead, and we had a turnover. It’s things like turnovers, we had a punt blocked tonight; those are momentum-changing plays, and they put us in a short field and puts a lot of stress on the defense.”
Purnell Swett (0-4, 0-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) trailed 7-6 when, on the final play of the first quarter, Nathaniel Henderson completed a 45-yard pass to Lakota Locklear to move the Rams into Seventy-First territory. Henderson found Jermaine McNeill for a 23-yard completion three plays later to put the Rams in the red zone, but their fumble on the next play was recovered by Seventy-First’s De’montrious Ratliff.
Seventy-First (2-3, 2-3 SAC) took advantage with a 14-play, 95-yard drive that lasted about 10 minutes and culminated in a 16-yard touchdown run by Jayden Shotwell, who had 56 rushing yards on the drive, with 51 seconds to go in the half. The Falcons led 14-6 at intermission before scoring 26 second-half points.
The Falcons outgained the Rams 330-167, including a 280-35 advantage in rushing yards.
“We couldn’t run the ball; they made us one-dimensional,” Roberson said. “They’re huge up front, and we’re kind of small up front. So as it got later in the game they sort of wore us down with the time of possession, and we weren’t able to sustain drives.”
Shotwell rushed 15 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons, and Anthony Quinn had 10 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Purnell Swett did have moderate success through the air, with Henderson completing 10 of 17 passes for 132 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Lakota Locklear had six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.
“Our receiving corps as a whole is pretty good, but Lakota had a good game this week,” Roberson said. “We just try to hit the open guy. A couple weeks back, it’s Garyen. We try to spread the ball around and hit the guy that’s open.”
Purnell Swett led 6-0 after the game’s first three plays from scrimmage. The Rams kicked off to start the game, but recovered a pooch kick at the Falcons’ 30-yard line. Henderson found Lakota Locklear for a 30-yard score; the extra point was no good.
The Falcons punted on their opening drive, but after recovering a Rams fumble had a short field for their next possession. Shotwell scored on a 3-yard run to take a 7-6 lead with 4:53 left in the opening quarter.
The Rams’ punt on the ensuing possession was blocked, but the Rams defense forced a turnover on downs at their own 13-yard line. Purnell Swett’s fumble at the 5-yard line came on the following drive.
Seventy-First’s Jamieson Alston scored three plays into the second half on a 35-yard interception return; the extra point was no good, and the Falcons led 20-6. After a pass interference penalty spoiled a promising Rams drive, Seventy-First’s Quinn was responsible for all 66 yards over a three-play scoring drive, including a 1-yard touchdown run to give Seventy-First a 27-6 lead with 5:34 left in the third.
The Falcons scored twice more in the fourth; the first was on a 22-yard pass from Lynn Richardson to Julius Riley for a 34-6 lead, and the second came on a 1-yard run by Tyler Parks, with the extra point missed to establish the final 40-6 tally.
As Purnell Swett prepares to host Hoke County Thursday before playing April 5 at Lumberton, Roberson does see improvement in the Rams, despite their winless record.
“This team’s had about six weeks, maybe 5 1/2 weeks, of consistent practice,” Roberson said. “We’re just trying to get better each week. I think we’re doing some things real well, but we’re also making a lot of mistakes. When COVID has restricted the amount of time you have to work with your kids, sometimes we make mistakes; we line up wrong, things like that. We’re continuing to work; it’s a work in progress.”
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.