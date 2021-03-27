Local roundup: Red Springs football stays perfect

March 26, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Red Springs football team remained undefeated after a trip to Elizabethtown Friday, as they earned a 27-14 win over East Bladen.

Red Springs (3-0, 3-0 Three Rivers Conference) led 19-6 at halftime. East Bladen (2-2, 2-2 TRC) pulled closer with a third-quarter touchdown, and trailed 19-14 going to the fourth.

The Red Devils scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Colton Locklear to Chris Bryant with 11:21 to play to take a 27-14 lead.

Locklear and Bryant had also connected for one of the Red Devils’ earlier touchdowns. Locklear also had a rushing touchdown, as did Angel Washington.

“I’m tremendously pleased,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “We showed a lot of resolve and a lot of tenacity tonight. It was a team win, on both sides of the ball. We overcame a little bit of obstacles; we had a stretch with a lot of penalties. East Bladen is a tremendously strong opponent and they gave us everything we could deal with tonight.”

Red Springs hosts South Columbus on Friday.

Richmond routs Lumberton

The Lumberton football team lost Friday’s game against visiting Richmond by a 48-8 final.

Richmond (3-0, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 35-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.

Russell Echard connected with brother Darrel Echard for both a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion late in the third quarter for the only points of the night for Lumberton (0-3, 0-3 SAC).

Richmond improves to 33-1 all-time in the series against the Pirates.

Lumberton plays Wednesday at Scotland.