From the fringe

March 27, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine won this week’s Senior Shootout with a 64, winning in a scorecard playoff with Thomas Locklear and Lonai Locklear.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Ronnie Chavis and Tiger Ricky Rogers were the closest ot the flag winners.

Pinecrest will not hold its Senior Shootout this week, but will do so again on April 8, weather permitting.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Lonail Locklear and Tommy Maynor.

The second flight was won by J.T. Powers and Richard Lowry, with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear taking second place.

Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly were the third flight winners, followed by James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry.

Bucky Beasley, James Howard Locklear, Johnny Hunt, and Ancil Jacobs were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 68, Mitch Grier 70, James Cox 72, Gavin Locklear 73, Tommy Davis 74, Brian Davis 74, Connor Brigeman 75, Eddie Williams 76, and Richard Coleman 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]