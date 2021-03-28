Strong second half leads Charleston past UNCP football

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston racked up nearly 400 yards of total offense, including 220 on the ground, and scored 21 unanswered points in the second half on the way to a 42-24 victory over the UNC Pembroke football team in a key Mountain East Conference intra-divisional matchup on Saturday in West Virginia.
The setback snapped a two-game win streak for the Braves (2-1, 2-1 MEC) who ran 78 offensive plays on the afternoon while also recording more than 33 minutes of possession time. It was the second home win of the season for the Golden Eagles (2-0, 2-0) who were picked to win the MEC South Division in a preseason poll of the league’s 12 head coaches.
Charleston wasted little time in setting the tone for the afternoon, scoring on its opening possession of the afternoon via an 82-yard touchdown strike from Guy Myers to Tyreik McAllister for a 7-0 lead.
The Braves answered on the ensuing possession, despite a pair of penalties that pushed the Braves into a 2nd-and-25 situation at its own 26-yard line. That was no problem for Josh Jones who hit Trey Dixon on a 74-yard scoring pass to even things back up at 7-7.
UNCP opened up the second quarter with a 12-play scoring drive that milked more than five minutes off of the game clock and eventually gave the visitors a 1st-and-goal situation at the 3-yard line. The drive would stall, however, and the Braves were forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Gerardo Guerra Rivera to take a 10-7 lead.
The Golden Eagles used a clutch 32-yard punt return from Tyreik McAllister to set them up at the UNCP 26-yard line, and Guy Myers did the rest when he evaded a handful of tackles amid a 26-yard scoring gallop on the following play that gave the Golden Eagles their second lead of the afternoon, 14-10.
The Braves answered the score on the following possession, utilizing a pair of costly 15-yard penalties by the hosts to fuel a 10-play, 54-yard scoring drive that was capped on Travis Prince’s 4-yard touchdown run, giving UNCP a 17-14 lead they would take to the locker room at halftime.
Charleston started the second half much like the way it started the afternoon. The Golden Eagles settled for a pair of short-yardage runs on their first two plays from scrimmage, and Guy Myers followed with a 65-yard touchdown run on 3rd-and-4, giving Charleston a 21-17 lead.
The roller-coaster day continued on the ensuing drive as the Braves went back in front thanks to a 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. DeAngelo Blair-Young ran eight times for 53 yards to set the Braves up inside the 5-yard line, and Josh Jones capped the drive with a 5-yard quick pass to Shammond Hicks for a 24-21 advantage.
An 8-yard punt from the Braves set the hosts up with a short field later in the period, and the Golden Eagles took advantage with a 4-play scoring drive that was capped with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Guy Myers to Marquis McCoy. Charleston took the lead for good at 28-24.
Charleston scored its second touchdown a span of just more than four minutes just before the third-quarter horn. The touchdown drive was keyed by a 38-yard pass from Guy Myers that was extended by a costly roughing the passer penalty by the Braves. A short dive by Myers made it a two-score game at 35-24.
Charleston added the final points of the day with a defensive score in the fourth quarter. Kei Beckham stepped in front of a short pass from Josh Jones and walked into the end zone with the sixth touchdown of the day for the hosts, making it 42-24.
Josh Jones threw for 316 yards on 25-of-46 passing with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
DeAngelo Blair-Young carried the ball 11 times for 53 yards to lead the UNCP ground game. Trey Dixon caught four passes for 118 yards to turn in the first 100-yard receiving game of his career. He scored on a 74-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Jordan Howard recorded a team-best five tackles on the day to lead Code Black, including one tackle for loss. John Jones tallied four stops, as well as a fumble recovery.
The Braves recorded 17 points on 240 yards of total offense in the first half, and finished with seven points and 143 yards of offense in the latter stanza. The last six possessions for the Braves resulted in either a punt (four times) or a turnover (twice).
UNCP ran a season-high 78 offensive plays on Saturday, and finished the afternoon with a season-high 25 first downs as well. The Braves were just 5-of-16 on third-down conversions.
The Braves were perfect on all four of their kick attempts on the day. Gerardo Guerra Rivera converted all three of his PAT attempts on the afternoon, while also nailing a 20-yard field goal attempt.
The Braves will get a week off from competition before resuming their 2021 spring schedule on April 10 against Concord (1-0, 1-0 MEC) at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.