UNCP’s Bowen namedPBC Pitcher of Week

March 29, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
AUGUSTA, Ga. — On the heels of registering his second consecutive quality start in helping the 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke complete a weekend sweep at Lander over the weekend, redshirt freshman Darren Bowen was tabbed as the Peach Belt Conference’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Bowen, a St. Pauls native, struck out six and allowed just two hits and a lone earned run on Sunday as the Braves posted an abbreviated 17-4 rout of the Bearcats. He allowed just a two-hit single and a solo homer with two outs in the third in the outing, but very little else. Lander went down in order in the second, fifth and sixth innings, and Bowen retired the last nine batters he faced before exiting the game before the start of the seventh inning.

The Red Springs High School product has capture wins in each of his last two starts, including a 10-strikeout outing in UNCP’s win at Georgia Southwestern on March 20. Bowen has made 15 career appearances for the Braves and has compiled a 3-0 record and a 4.95 ERA in 43-2/3 innings of work. He has struck out 58 in that span, while walking just 19.

The Braves (19-5, 15-3 PBC) will be back in action on Friday and Saturday when they head to northeast Georgia for a three-game set with Augusta (4-16, 3-15 PBC). The squads will open up the weekend series with a 3 p.m. contest on Friday.