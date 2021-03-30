Local roundup: Lumberton softball, girls soccer falls to Richmond

March 29, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team allowed nine unearned runs after making nine errors during Monday’s game against Richmond, resulting in a 15-3 loss for the Lady Pirates in five innings.

Lumberton (3-2, 2-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had two hits in the game, and scored their three runs in the fourth inning.

Richmond (4-1, 4-1 SAC) had 13 hits and one error in the game, and scored four runs each in the third and fifth innings and seven runs in the fourth.

Syniah Lancaster and Nakiyah Hunt had Lumberton’s hits; Lancaster had an RBI and Hunt scored a run. August Smith and Destiny Hunt also scored runs for the Pirates.

Allyiah Swiney, Kenleigh Frye, Quston Leviner, Paige Random and Kearston Bruce each had two hits for Richmond. Swiney had a double, a homer and an RBI; Frye had a double and an RBI; Leviner had a homer and two RBIs; and Bruce had a double and an RBI. Payton Chappell and Katie Way also had two RBIs, and Way hit a home run.

Ramson was the winning pitcher and Halona Sampson (1-2) took the loss.

Lumberton plays at Scotland on Thursday.

Across campus, Richmond also beat Lumberton on the girls soccer pitch in a 4-2 game.

Richmond (4-1, 4-1 SAC) led 2-0 at halftime.

Lumberton (1-4, 1-4 SAC) had goals from Jennifer Alegria, assisted by Diamond Harris, and Mia Brayboy, assisted by Brittany Collins.

The Lady Pirates play Thursday at Scotland.