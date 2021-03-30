Local roundup: Lumberton softball, girls soccer falls to Richmond

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football program entered Saturday’s game against Whiteville having not beaten the Wolfpack since 2003.

After St. Pauls honored its seniors pregame — many of whom were born that same year — the Bulldogs used a couple of big plays to jump out to an early lead, then withstood a second-half challenge from Whiteville to earn a 36-27 homecoming win.

“I’ve never beat Whiteville as a head coach; it’s so meaningful,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I’m ecstatic about how our kids played tonight.”

“It’s an honor to beat them,” senior receiver Waltay Jackson said. “I’ve been waiting three years for this. It’s a team win; I’m proud of everybody. The offense did good, the defense did their thing.”

St. Pauls (2-0, 2-0 Three Rivers Conference) earned the win by more heavily relying on the passing game than any time in recent memory. Junior quarterback Mikail Breeden was 13-for-23 for 259 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, including a 10-for-12 stretch over the last 2 1/2 quarters.

Waltay Jackson caught five passes for 95 yards with two touchdowns. Will Ford had four receptions for 121 yards on a night he was also named homecoming king.

“We’ve got several next-level players,” Setzer said. “The first game, we had a lot of mistakes, and we recognized the fact we were one-sided, so tonight I thought Whiteville did a very good job of seeing if we were going to come out and attack them through there, and we’re really happy because we felt like that’s one part of the game we was lacking on offense. It’s really good how our quarterback met the challenge and our receivers met the challenge.”

St. Pauls built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before a 50-minute lightning delay 10 minutes into the game. Jamarcus Simmons ran back the opening kickoff for the first score, before KeMarion Baldwin ran in the two-point conversion for a quick 8-0 lead.

“Jamarcus Simmons is such a good guy, he’s explosive; I tell people all the time, we’re one of the most explosive teams, we’ve got so many kids that, touching the ball, can go,” Setzer said. “Jamarcus, we coached up well, and he caught the seam and to the house.”

Whiteville (2-2, 2-2 TRC) fumbled through the end zone for a St. Pauls touchback at the end of its opening drive, which had been kept alive by a St. Pauls fumble on a Whiteville punt. The teams exchanged turnovers on downs beore Breeden found Jackson for a 31-yard touchdown pass on the Bulldogs’ next drive. The two-point try failed and St. Pauls led 14-0; the delay came moments later.

“I felt like we really had the momentum, 14-0,” Setzer said. “Sometimes it’s tough to keep that type of momentum, so kudos to Whiteville, they were able to change that momentum coming out of the break. But I’m so happy for my team; they kind of put the anchor down and found a way to get some motivation back.”

Whiteville scored a safety early in the second quarter, then after a Daejuan Thompson interception, scored on a 4-yard touchdown run by Shaheem Shipman; the extra point made it 14-9 with 2:18 to go before intermission.

Elston Powell’s big return on the ensuing kickoff set up a 10-yard Breeden-to-Jackson scoring pass with 48 seconds left in the half. Baldwin ran in the two-point conversion and St. Pauls took a 22-9 halftime lead.

Breeden found Javier Ortiz for a 7-yard touchdown on St. Pauls’ first drive of the second half, and a Baldwin two-point run made it 30-9.

“I had been playing offense less because I made a couple of bad decisions, but my coaches always put me in a position to make better plays, because they knew I could do it,” Ortiz said. “My teammates hold me accountable, coach (Eric) Murphy threw me out there in the fire, and I made a play.”

Whiteville scored the next two touchdowns — one on a 5-yard Tyler Hammond run, and one on a Nick Bellamy fumble recovery — but failed on both two-point attempts, keeping it a two-possession game at 30-21 with 1:16 left in the third.

“We felt like every time we got ready to put them to bed, they answered the bell,” Setzer said. “Kudos to that team; most good teams learn how to fight, and bad teams don’t know how to keep fighting through adversity.”

A big kickoff return by Jackson set up a quick answer for St. Pauls, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Breeden to Tayshaun Murphy with a second left in the period. The two-point try failed, but St. Pauls took a 36-21 lead to the fourth.

“(We had to) keep our heads in game, keep pushing and the defense would make a stop and we could go down and score,” Breeden said. “That’s how we do it.”

The Wolfpack scored again on a 3-yard run by Wendell Smith with 5:58 to go. Perhaps the night’s biggest stop, though, came on the two-point attempt, when Smith was stuffed short of the goal line, keeping the margin at two possessions, 36-27.

The Bulldogs were set to score again on their next drive, but fumbled into the end zone for a Whiteville touchback. Three plays later, though, Ortiz intercepted the Wolfpack with 3:20 left, and from there St. Pauls ran out the clock.

“Coach (Dominique) Bridges told me all week that play was going to come,” Ortiz said. “We studied film and we practiced that, so that’s what I did. My coach gave me that opportunity and I made it happen.”

St. Pauls outgained Whiteville 388-211; in addition to their efficiency throwing the ball, Baldwin rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries and Demonte Williams ran for 69 yards on 12 attempts.

Whiteville also tried to throw the ball more than in their previous games this season, but was far less successful; three different Wolfpack players attempted a pass, and combined to go 2-for-14 for 19 yards. Shipman rushed 18 times for 78 yards for Whiteville.

St. Pauls faces a short week of preparation before they play at West Bladen on Thursday. But the Bulldogs still took the time Saturday night to enjoy the win.

“It’s amazing, man. Given that we haven’t beat Whiteville since 2003,” Ford said. “That’s crazy for us to come out here and get this win on homecoming, and senior night.”