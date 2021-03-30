Whiteville the next challenge for Fairmont

WHITEVILLE — The Fairmont football team is Robeson County’s only football program that hasn’t had to pause its season this spring due to a COVID-19 quarantine.

But that doesn’t mean that the season hasn’t been challenging for the Golden Tornadoes.

The team lost three key starters before the season even began — Kadeem Leonard graduated early to enroll at Central Florida, and two more transferred to play at South Carolina schools in the fall, before the North Carolina High School Association had announced a spring season would be held.

Due to the unique order in which high school sports were played this season, 11 basketball players on the football team didn’t practice full-time until the week of the team’s first game. And the team has made a bevy of schedule changes throughout the season, finding out an opponent in one case just two days before kickoff.

And playing in a new system with a first year coach is made more challenging by essentially having no offseason program.

“When you haven’t had an offseason, and you haven’t had strength and conditioning programs in place for over a year and a half, sometimes having a break helps,” Fairmont coach George Coltharp said. “What’s hurt us is that we have played every week, and we’re beat up. Our numbers aren’t real high; we’ve got about 33 or 34 that dress, and of that, 15 are 10th- and ninth-graders.”

The challenge continues Wednesday night as the Golden Tornadoes travel to Whiteville for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Whiteville (2-2, 2-2 Three Rivers Conference) has lost two out of three, including a 36-27 defeat at St. Pauls on Saturday. Six players had at least three carries for the Wolfpack in the loss, led by Shaheem Shipman with 18 rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Shipman has rushed for 398 yards on the season.

Fairmont (1-3, 1-3 TRC) is coming off a 22-2 loss at South Columbus on March 19; the Golden Tornadoes did not have a game last week.

“Defensively, I thought against South Columbus we played pretty well,” Coltharp said. “We tackled pretty well, we created a couple of turnovers. We’ve been able to block some punts; all year we’ve been pretty good at that. Whiteville has several different weapons.”

The Golden Tornadoes offense has been without its biggest weapon, running back Derrick Baker, who has only played two games due to an ankle injury and will not play against the Wolfpack.

“We just have to limit our turnovers. Fairmont’s beaten Fairmont the whole year,” Coltharp said. “We have to do a better job of taking the football; it’s put us in a bind several times the way that’s happened. But that’s inexperience.”

Whiteville won last year’s meeting 58-16 and has won six out of the seven meetings since 2013 when the teams became conference opponents; Fairmont’s win came in 2016.

Hoke County at Purnell Swett

Two teams that have struggled through the gauntlet that the Sandhills Athletic Conference provides will face each other Thursday in Pembroke, when Hoke County and Purnell Swett are scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Hoke County (1-4, 1-4 SAC) lost 7-2 at Jack Britt on Friday, and has a 22-20 loss to Pinecrest on their slate, but also blowout losses to Richmond and Scotland. The Bucks’ win came over Seventy-First in a 14-8 contest.

The Bucks have struggled at times to move the ball; running backs Tony Peterkin and Warren Avery are players to watch.

Purnell Swett (0-4, 0-4 SAC) has lost by lopsided scores in each of their four games this season, but only trailed Seventy-First 14-6 at halftime Friday before the Falcons pulled away for a 40-6 win.

Hoke County won last year’s meeting 43-0, but Purnell Swett has won two out of the last three and five out of the last seven games in the series.

St. Pauls at West Bladen

The second of a four-games-in-14-days run for St. Pauls comes Thursday as the Bulldogs travel to West Bladen for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

St. Pauls (2-0, 2-0 TRC) defeated Whiteville 36-27 on Saturday to open the busy stretch. They are scheduled to play Fairmont Monday and Red Springs on April 9.

The Bulldogs opened up their passing game against Whiteville more than they have in the recent past, with quarterback Mikail Breeden throwing for 259 yards and four touchdowns.

West Bladen (0-4, 0-4 TRC) lost to Whiteville on March 23, the Knights’ most recent game, and also has losses to Fairmont, South Columbus and West Columbus this season.

St. Pauls has won four straight games in the series and eight of the last 10, including a 41-24 victory in 2019.

South Columbus at Red Springs

Red Springs earned its first win over South Columbus last season in a 49-7 statement win, en route to the TRC championship. Friday, the Red Devils will look to provide the encore.

The Red Devils (3-0, 3-0 TRC) beat East Bladen 27-14 on Friday. A win over the Stallions would make the Red Devils’ April 9 game against St. Pauls be potentially for the conference title.

South Columbus (3-1, 3-1 TRC) has a strong record, though their three wins have come against teams with two combined wins, which both came against another of those three teams. The Stallions beat West Columbus 49-18 on Friday; their loss came to East Bladen, 35-21 on March 5.

