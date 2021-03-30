Lumberton’s Canady named Big South Player of the Week

March 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Canady

Canady

CHARLOTTE — Radford softball player and Lumberton High School alumnus Madison Canady has been named the Big South Softball Player of the Week for games played March 22-28, the league announced Monday.

Canady batted .444 (8-18) with three doubles and seven RBI in leading the Highlanders to a 4-1 week. All three of her doubles came in the two-game series against UNC Greensboro, she had hits in every game, and had two multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts. Canady batted .400 in the three-game sweep of Gardner-Webb, which featured a 2-4 day with 2 RBI and a stolen base in the finale.

Canady graduated from Lumberton in 2019 and was named Robeson County Player of the Year for the 2019 softball season.

Longwood’s Sydney Backstrom was named Big South Pitcher of the Week and USC Upstate’s Bre Cooper was named the league’s Freshman of the Week.