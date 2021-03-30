COVID-19 protocols end Lumberton’s football season

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys basketball team had a season’s worth of ups and downs on and off the floor before playing a single conference game, from in-game inconsistencies to injuries to the whole starting five missing three games due to COVID-19 protocols.

St. Pauls won a close game at Midway Friday to start conference play — but the Bulldogs played their best game of the season Monday in a 72-34 win over Clinton.

“I’ve been really impressed with the resilience of our team, especially with those guys having to quarantine for 14 days and being off and everything, then bouncing right back in, and turning around and playing a very good Seventy-First team with two days of practice, and then turn around and playing in a hostile environment on Friday night,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said.

“Like I told those guys, it’s only going to help them get better; it’s going to help our team overall as we go through conference play, and conference play is a new season.”

Wednesday’s loss at Seventy-First was the first game back from quarantine for the Bulldogs players who were forced to do so; Monday, St. Pauls (6-5, 2-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) never trailed Clinton (5-6, 0-3 Southeastern) as they fired on all cylinders.

“We haven’t been playing too good lately; we had a two-week quarantine and stuff like that,” Jeyvian Tatum said. “We just came out here trying to get everything back together.”

Clinton had a five-minute scoreless stretch in the first quarter; St. Pauls went on a 9-0 run to take a 12-3 lead, and led 14-5 at the end of the period.

Another Dark Horses drought in the second quarter — 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal — allowed St. Pauls to stretch a 17-8 lead to 31-11 late in the period; the Bulldogs led 33-15 at halftime.

Clinton threatened to start a run a couple of times in the third, including a 5-0 spurt midway through the period to pull make it 44-25; St. Pauls answered with a 9-0 run and took a 53-29 lead to the fourth, then scored the first 11 points of the final quarter to take a 64-29 lead with 5:35 to go.

“I challenged the guys at half, because we haven’t been able to play with a lead at all this year,” Thompson said. “I think the last lead we had was Lumberton, and of course Purnell Swett too, where of course we lost the lead and everything. I challenged the guys to play with the lead and just sustain it, and keep on putting their foot on their throat and don’t let up. That’s been a challenge for us this year, but I thought tonight we did a good job of coming out and keeping the intensity up.”

Jeyvian Tatum scored 23 points to lead St. Pauls; the senior guard is averaging 22.7 points per game in the last three games.

“I told him ‘to (whom) much is given, much is required.’ I think he has responded a whole lot,” Thompson said. “Jeyvian’s a quiet kid, but he’s an internal competitor, he’s very competitive, and he’s a student of the game. I told him today, I see where he watches a lot of film, and when he’s playing well, when he’s engaged, our team plays well, so with him, Josh and those guys leading us in the backcourt, we have definitely a bright future.”

Cameron Revels scored 13 points and Josh Henderson had 10 for St. Pauls.

Nick Smith led Clinton with 11 points and Landen Pearson had nine.

As St. Pauls moves ahead to Wednesday’s game at West Bladen, and into the rest of its conference schedule, they’ll do so with a renewed confidence after Monday’s strong performance.

“We built our confidence a little bit (tonight), but we already knew that this is the team that we could be,” Tatum said.

“It’s only a matter of due time, and I knew that we were coming, but it just took some time for us to get where we needed to,” Thompson said. “Hopefully we can build on this win and keep on rolling from there.”

Council scores 31 in Lady Bulldogs’ win

In her senior season, St. Pauls forward Tamyra Council has emerged as a more efficient scorer than in seasons past, doubling her scoring average to 12.0 points per game through the Bulldogs’ first 11 games.

But even none of those early-season performances could match what she did Monday.

The North Carolina A&T signee scored 31 points with 11 rebounds, leading the Bulldogs to an 89-19 win over Clinton.

“(Council) played an amazing game, and just like I said two months ago, this is going to be her season to break out five months before she goes to school,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Now people can see why she’s a Division-I signee. She’s playing well, she’s leading, she’s finishing.

Behind Council, St. Pauls (11-1, 2-0 Southeastern) took a 17-3 lead after one quarter; a 28-point second-quarter output gave St. Pauls a 45-9 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs led 66-15 at the end of the third.

All five starters scored in double figures for St. Pauls for the second straight game. Jakieya Thompson scored 19 points with 10 assists and eight steals; Taliya Council had 14 points and 12 rebounds; AuNyah Teague scored 13 points with six rebounds; and Jashontae Harris had 12 points, with four 3-pointers, and seven steals.

“When all five of them are playing well it’s scary,” Moses said. “The last two games, we’ve put together two games with all of them really clicking, really going.

Khaliah Chestnutt led Clinton (8-3, 0-3 Southeastern) with seven points.

East Bladen girls win nailbiter at Fairmont

The Fairmont girls basketball team’s comeback attempt came up just short against undefeated East Bladen Monday in a 43-40 win by the Eagles.

Fairmont (8-3, 2-1 Southeastern) trailed 37-27 at the end of the third quarter; the Golden Tornadoes pulled to within a point at 41-40 after a basket by Destiny Melvin with 50 seconds to go. Alexus Mitchell hit two free throws for East Bladen (13-0, 2-0 Southeastern); Fairmont had two possessions from that point but couldn’t find a game-tying basket.

The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter and East Bladen led 23-19 at halftime.

Melvin led Fairmont with nine points; Amyrikal Vaught scored eight points with 16 rebounds and Miah Smith had six points.

Maya McDonald scored 16 points with six rebounds and six assists for East Bladen. Mitchell had 10 points and Anna Grey Heustess had nine points and eight rebounds.

Fairmont’s girls and boys both host Whiteville in nonconference play on Wednesday.