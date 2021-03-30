COVID-19 protocols end Lumberton’s football season

March 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton High School football season is coming to a premature end due to COVID-19 protocols.

The team will be under quarantine for the next two weeks due to contact tracing after positive virus cases on the Richmond team, who played Lumberton Friday. Once that two-week period expires, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s regular season will be over.

“It’s tough, it’s not easy, for these seniors to go out with a formality as far as an issue of that sort, it’s a tough pill to swallow,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “We teach our kids how to deal with adversity, so we’re still using our teaching methods even through this.”

The players who tested positive for Richmond were symptomatic as soon as Saturday morning, 12 hours after the Richmond-Lumberton game, Deese said.

Wednesday’s game between Lumberton and Scotland was canceled while test results from the Richmond team were pending. Now, Lumberton’s games Monday against Purnell Swett and April 9 against Hoke County are also canceled.

The Pirates finish at 0-3 in Deese’s first full season, with losses to Seventy-First and Pinecrest in addition to Friday’s game against Richmond.