Big 5th inning leads Red Springs past St. Pauls

RED SPRINGS — Eight days removed from the Red Springs softball team’s 17-0 win over St. Pauls, the two teams played an entirely different type of game when they met again Tuesday in Red Springs.

St. Pauls led most of the contest, but a five-run fifth inning was enough to push Red Springs past the Bulldogs in an 8-7 win.

“I was proud of the girls for coming back and winning there,” Red Springs coach Robert Dove said. “We got some clutch hits that one inning, and got four or five runs that one inning and that sort of made the difference in the game. So I’m proud of them for hanging tough, being able to come back and get the win, but obviously we didn’t play very well.”

Trailing 5-3 entering the frame, hits by Amari McLean and Nakiya Chavis started the inning, the latter plating McLean to make it 5-4. Tristen Locklear then got a one-out single to score Chavis and tie the game at 5-5.

“We started off a little shaky, but I told the girls, y’all get on, and I’ll do my best to get y’all off (the bases),” Locklear said. “As the cleanup batter, as a senior, it’s my priority to hit line drive shots enough to score them runs.”

“She’s one of our big-time veteran leaders,” Dove said. “This is what you expect, you expect her in big moments to get you some big hits, and she did tonight and I’m really proud of her.”

Locklear then scored the go-ahead run on a wile pitch; Kirsten Locklear also scored on a wild pitch in the inning and Kaylee Sampson scored on an RBI groundout, making it an 8-5 game.

“I feel like as a team we kind of do good under pressure,” Locklear said. “We just need to get our confidence up at the bat, that way we can score a little bit more runs. Coach always tells us we need eight or more to score, and we finally did that to top it off.”

St. Pauls pulled within a run at 8-7 in the sixth after an RBI triple by Haydee LaCoste to score Braxtin Kinlaw and an error that allowed LaCoste to score.

Kayley Carter led off the Bulldogs seventh with a walk, but the next three batters grounded out to end the game with Carter, representing the tying run, at third base.

Nonetheless, a one-run loss to the same team who defeated the Bulldogs by 17 last week, even if it came in disappointing fashion, is a sign of improvement for St. Pauls.

“We’re better than what we showed (last week). I know that, or I wouldn’t be out here,” St. Pauls coach Phillip Tyler said. “This is 100% better than last week. We’re better than what we’re putting out there, and you’ve got to, each game you’ve got to get better, and I think we’re doing that.”

St. Pauls scored four runs in the first inning, aided by a pair of Red Devil errors in the frame. Kinlaw led the game off with an infield hit and scored on an error in the following at-bat, which also allowed Madison Williams to reach. Williams scored on a wild pitch. Jordan Ivey and Carter each reached on singles, with Ivey scoring on an error and Carter on a wild pitch.

“We put the ball in play,” Tyler said. “Last time, we hit it right at them. This time we put the ball more in play, and made them make plays.”

“If we don’t play any better defense than we played, you’ll get yourself in trouble,” Dove said. “We made too many errors. With the kind of pitching that we have, you’ve got to play good defense; we’re not right now, and that gets us in trouble.”

Red Springs scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first on a Tristen Locklear RBI double after Nakiya Chavis reached on an error. The Red Devils added two more runs in the third; Chavis, who doubled to reach base, scored on a Katelyn Bryant RBI single, and Bryant scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

A sacrifice fly by Savanna Lowery scored Yomaris Vasquez in the fifth, extending St. Pauls’ lead to 5-3 just before Red Springs’ big inning.

Chavis, Bryant and Tristen Locklear each had two hits for Red Springs, and Chavis scored three runs. Kaitlynn Locklear allowed two earned runs over seven innings with seven strikeouts, earning the win.

Carter had three hits for St. Pauls and Kinlaw had two with two runs. Williams took the loss in the circle, with six earned runs allowed over 4 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Vasquez pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief.

“Pitching has got to be consistent; that one inning, that was the issue,” Tyler said. “We made a couple errors, but that goes back to pitching and hitting your spots. And it’s growing pains too, with some of them.”

Both teams begin Three Rivers Conference play on Thursday; St. Pauls plays at East Columbus and South Columbus visits Red Springs.

