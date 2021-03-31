Purnell Swett softball routs Hoke County

Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett softball team earned a 12-2 five-inning win over Hoke County Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (4-1, 4-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored four runs in the second, five in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. Hoke County (0-5, 0-5 SAC) scored two runs in the fifth.

Chandra Locklear (2-0) earned the win, allowing one earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Peyton Backer took the loss for the Bucks.

Josey Locklear, Angelica Locklear and Nyla Mitchell each had three hits for Purnell Swett; Josey Locklear had a triple and a two-run homer, Angelica Locklear had an RBI and Mitchell had a triple and three RBIs. Marijo Wilkes also had three RBIs and Dora Locklear had an RBI.

Tamarah Lowery, Alaina Goins and Shonte Marby each had two hits for Hoke COunty, with Lowery and Marby earning RBIs.

Purnell Swett’s next game will be Tuesday at Lumberton.