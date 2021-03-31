Lumberton’s King-McAllister signs to wrestle at Bluefield State

LUMBERTON — For four years, Lumberton wrestler Davieyon King-McAllister has focused on getting better each day.

That improvement has allowed him the opportunity to continue his wrestling career at the next level. King-McAllister signed Wednesday to wrestle at Bluefield State College in West Virginia.

“I think about it all the time, about winning a state title, about being the best in the state, and being better at the next level and getting better each and every day,” King-McAllister said. “I don’t let the goals overwhelm the everyday process of getting better each and every day. This is a dream goal, and I just want to continue to get better and show what I can do and prove a lot of people wrong, and prove that I am the best in the state, and I’m going to be the best whenever I go to college too.”

King-McAllister will compete with the Big Blue for coach Blaze Shade, who has been the coach for about a year after serving as an assistant at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Shade is the first coach for the new program.

“I’ve been working with Blaze throughout the offseason, and he’s just been a good coach to me,” King-McAllister said. “He really pushed me to another level. I just want to fight for him and just go this program and win.”

King-McAllister will become the seventh Lumberton wrestler in the last nine years to wrestle collegiately.

“We’re trying to keep a tradition of that; not just kids going on to wrestle in college, but just get kids to college, and if wrestling’s a way to make that possible, we’re going to try to shoot for that angle. We’re trying to breed success, and this is one of those avenues.”

Bluefield State is a historically-Black college, which was also a factor in King-McAllister’s decision. Bluefield State, which competes in NCAA Division II, is just the second HBCU in the NCAA to have a wrestling program, Bell said.

“Being of the African American race, it means a lot (going to) an HBCU,” King-McAllister said. “There’s not a lot out there to continuing my wrestling abilities at an HBCU, and education; it means a lot.”

King-McAllister has 70 career wins entering his final high school season, and is a two-time county champion. He has earned second-team All-Sandhills Athletic Conference honors and qualified for the state championship.

Bell expects a big senior season for King-McAllister as well, after overcoming the challenges the last year has presented him and all high-school athletes.

“This is just a mental testimony. Going through, not knowing that I would be able to wrestle next year really hurt me,” King-McAllister said. “Especially not being able to end my junior year the way I wanted to, not being there mentally as I wanted to be. I feel like I’m a lot better mentally, and that’s a big difference in my wrestling, and what I’m going to show this year, that I’m a lot better mentally, and that I’m a dog and I’m coming to win.”

Through the previous relationship with Shade, Bluefield State knows what to expect from King-McAllister, and Bell says that they’re getting a very hard worker.

“Davieyon, he’s got work ethic,” Bell said. “The big thing we’ve seen about him is he started wrestling in the ninth grade and we’ve seen nothing but continuous improvement out him. He’s a workhorse, always working, always trying to get better, and we’ve seen that drive get better over time as well. So we’ve seen him get more and more focused. Blaze has seen that, so he knows what he’s getting.”

