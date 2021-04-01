Braves volleyball swept at USC Aiken

March 31, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0

Staff report
UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Elise Martin (11) sets in front of Kaila Crowder (16) during a match earlier this season.

AIKEN, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit better than .180 at the net and committed just 10 errors on the evening, but home-standing USC Aiken used key runs in all three sets to register a 3-0 (22-25, 22-25, 20-25) victory over the Braves on Wednesday evening in the Convocation Center.

The setback put the kibosh on a two-match win streak for the Braves (5-4, 5-4 PBC) who will continue a three-match road trip on Friday at Augusta. It was the second-straight shutout for the Pacers (7-3, 7-3 PBC) who have now won 20-straight matchups in the series with UNCP.

The Pacers hit better than .200 at the net in the opening set, but it was a 4-0 run midway through that ultimate led them to the early match advantage. The Braves forged a 15-12 advantage following a service error by the hosts, but USC Aiken responded with four-straight points to take the lead for good. Allie Smith’s kill set the Pacers up for match point, 24-22, and an attack error by the Braves closed it out.

USC Aiken tacked up the first six points of the second set and never trailed despite a .205 hitting percentage by the Braves. UNCP strung together four-straight points and eventually whittled its deficit down to just two points, 17-15, following an attack error by the Pacers. However, USC Aiken did just enough to hold off any semblances of a rally, and rallied late for three-straight points to pull away and win 25-22.

The Braves scored the first five points of the third set and led 6-1 after a kill from Shannon Skryd. The hard hit would wake up the Pacers, however, as the hosts countered with a 13-2 run that proved to be the difference. The Braves used an attack error to trim their deficit back to just one point, 19-18, but the hosts tacked up six of the set’s final eight points to conclude the evening with a 25-20 win.

Shannon Skyrd had nine kills and 18 digs to lead the Braves. Brianna Warren and Kaila Crowder had six kills. Morgan Gibbs had 17 assists and Katie Pressley had eight. Elise Martin had 15 digs. Warren and Elly Hicks each had five blocks.

The Braves will continue a three-match road trip on Friday when they head to northeast Georgia to battle Augusta (6-2, 5-2 PBC). The match is slated for a 6 p.m. start insider Christenberry Fieldhouse.