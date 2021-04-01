Fairmont-Whiteville football game canceled

March 31, 2021
Staff report

WHITEVILLE — Wednesday’s football game between Fairmont and Whiteville was canceled due to inclement weather conditions.

An effort was made to play the game, as Fairmont traveled to Whiteville’s Legion Stadium, but a lightning delay began at 6:40 p.m., 20 minutes before the scheduled kickoff, and the game was canceled about 40 minutes later.

The game will not be able to be made up due to Whiteville holding its prom on Thursday and the teams opting not to play Friday ahead of Monday makeup games.

Fairmont (1-3, 1-3 Three Rivers Conference) will play Monday at St. Pauls.

The other game originally on Wednesday’s slate, Lumberton at Scotland, was canceled due to the Pirates being under quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests on Richmond, their opponent last week.

The St. Pauls at West Bladen and Hoke County at Purnell Swett games scheduled for Thursday are still on as of press time. Red Springs is set to host South Columbus on Friday.