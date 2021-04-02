No. 4 Flagler tops UNCP soccer

April 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE –Two late second half goals helped fourth-ranked Flagler to a 2-0 victory over the UNC Pembroke soccer team in the regular season finale on Thursday afternoon at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.

The setback for the Braves (6-3-1 PBC) marks the end of the regular season and the third loss this season on their home turf. The Saints (6-0-1, 5-0-1 PBC) have now won their last three contests this season.

71’ Maria Castorino Mujica took a free kick that found the feet of Annie Habeeb for the first score of the game in the 71st minute.

Three minutes later, Gabi Flores crossed a ball across the goal line and Josefine Nilsen poked it in the back of the goal.

Nona Borden attempted two shots for the Braves, both of which were on goal. Rilee Seering had two different looks at shots during the contest, with one being on goal. Chiara Coppin faced six shots and made four saves.

Flagler limited UNCP to a seven shots, which matches a season low.

The Braves were limited to just one corner kick, compared to 12 for the Saints.

UNCP has now lost its last three meetings against Flagler.

Despite the loss, the Braves still qualified for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament after Georgia College defeated Clayton State. The tournament begins Tuesday.