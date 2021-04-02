3 UNCP records fall at conference swim championship

April 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CANTON, Ohio — Sophomore Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos and senior Gillian Manning each registered school records in individual events, while the 200-yard Freestyle Relay took down a three-month-old school record on the way to a runner-up finish, to highlight action for the UNC Pembroke swimming team on the third day of the GMAC/MEC Championships in Canton, Ohio.

Manning out-paced 36 other swimmers to take top honors in the 200-yard Freestyle to give the Braves their fourth individual event title of the week, but the day was filled with a handful of other highlights as well. Rodriguez Matos and Manning turned in school record performances in both the preliminary round and finals of the 100-yard Breaststroke and 100-yard Backstroke, respectively, while Mariel Mencia Martinez finished runner-up in the 100-yard Butterfly with a personal-best mark of 57.05 seconds.

Manning and Mencia Martinez teamed up with sophomore Nathalia Silva and newcomer Caterina Coughlin to shatter the program superlative in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay by more than two seconds as the Braves finished just 0.64 seconds off the lead in that discipline.

The Braves raked in 13 more All-MEC accolades on Thursday and upped their total league honors to 31 in just three days. UNCP also boasts five event titles as well.

UNCP sits in third place — first among Mountain East Conference squads — heading into final-day action inside the C.T. Branon Natatorium on Friday. The event will conclude with competition in five disciplines — the 200-yard Backstroke, the 100-yard Freestyle, the 200-yard Breaststroke, the 200-yard Butterfly and the 1,650-yard Freestyle.