Local roundup: St. Pauls football routs West Bladen

April 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

BLADENBORO — The St. Pauls football team earned a 48-8 win in Three Rivers Conference play over West Bladen on Thursday.

St. Pauls (3-0, 3-0 TRC) led 20-8 after the first quarter and outscored West Bladen (0-5, 0-5 TRC) by a 28-0 margin over the next two periods. The Bulldogs led 34-8 at halftime and 48-8 at the end of the third.

“We ran the ball good, threw the ball good, and the defense was really good tonight,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We tried to work on some new things; we struggled in the beginning because we were working on new things and West Bladen played us hard. We were able to make some adjustments and try some things out, and I think what worked good was we were able to see where can be more effective in other areas, and some areas we may not be.”

KeMarion Baldwin and Jamarcus Simmons each had two rushing touchdowns and Demonte Williams had one. Mikail Breeden threw two touchdown passes, with Will Ford catching one and Waltay Jackson catching the other.

St. Pauls hosts Fairmont on Monday before closing the regular season April 9 at St. Pauls.

Lumberton softball falls at Scotland

The Lumberton softball team lost a 10-5 decision Thursday at Scotland.

Scotland (4-1, 4-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) took a big early lead with one run in the first, two in the second and three in the third. Lumberton (3-3, 2-3 SAC) inched back with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Scotland scored four in the sixth and Lumberton scored two in the seventh.

Syniah Lancaster had three hits for Lumberton. Alona Hanna had a triple and two RBIs for the Pirates and August Smith, Nakiya Hunt and Nyiah walker each had one hit and an RBI. Aniya Merritt also had a hit.

Kadence Sheppard had two doubles and two RBIs for Scotland, Olivia Hyatt had two doubles and Irlyn Ramos had two hits, including a home run, and an RBI. Taylor Waitley hit a home run and had three RBIs and Lindsay Locklear hit a grand slam and had four RBIs.

Sydnee Dial earned the win for Scotland and had five strikeouts. Halona Sampson had eight strikeouts in the loss for the Pirates.

Lumberton hosts Purnell Swett on Tuesday.

