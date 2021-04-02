8 Robeson players earn All-TRC soccer honors

April 2, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Eight players from Robeson County high schools were named to the Three Rivers Conference All-Conference team for boys soccer, the league announced this week.

St. Pauls, who was the conference champion, led the way with five selections: Allan Diaz, Anthony Sosa, Jason Zamora, Keni Verdugo and Ayham Hajran.

The Bulldogs’ Brent Martin was also named TRC Coach of the Year.

Red Springs, who finished third in the league, had three all-conference selections: Javier Villagomez, Olvin Diaz and Daniel Rojas.

Ten additional Robeson County players earned honorable mention selections: St. Pauls’ Aimar Ramos, Andy Vasquez, David Estrada, Victor Miguel, Sergio Sanches and Daniel Regino Tolentino, and Red Springs’ Gael Rodriguez, Michael Ramos, Braiden Locklear and Oscar Salgado.

East Bladen’s Garrett Melvin was named TRC Player of the Year.

Other members of the All-Conference team were: East Bladen’s Jay McKoy, Chase Starkloff and Jacob Priest; West Columbus’ Austin Booth, Ethan Hilbourne and Ethan Brown; Whiteville’s Luke Pondo, Grayson Bell and John Cook; West Bladen’s Jordan Underwood and Oswaldo Gonzalez; and East Columbus’ Anthony Brown.

