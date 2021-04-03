From the fringe

April 3, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Humane Society holds golf tourament fundraiser

The Robeson County Humane Society held a golf tournament fundraiser last Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club and raised over $15,000.

The event had 20 four-person teams to participate. Scott Benton, Paul Little, Alan Campbell and Bruce Davis were the winning team in the captain’s choice format with a round of 54, including a 10-under-par 26 on the back nine.

The team of Stoney Stone, Trey Martin, Randell Smith and Marcus White finished second with a 55.

Pramod Patel won the closest to the pin contest and David Lowery Jr. won the long-drive contest.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Hartly Oxendine and Ray Lowry won this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Mike Sellers and Bucky Beasley.

Tim Moore and Rick Rogers won the second flight with Ricky Harris and Bob Antone coming in second.

The third flight was won by Richard Lowery and J.T. Powers, followed by James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry.

Johnny Hunt and Robert Deese were the winners in the fourth flight, with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear taking second place.

Gene Brumbles, James Smith, and Bob Antone, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Wayne Callahan with a 71, Bob Antone 71, Mitch Grier 73, David Sessions 74, Eddie Butler 74, Jeff Wishart 74, Rory McKeithan 75, James Thompson 75, Roy Williamson 75, Ricky Hamilton 75, Joe Marks 76, Butch Lennon 76, Ronnie Cox 77 and Jerry Stubbs 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]
    Pages: 123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930313233343536373839404142434445464748495051525354555657585960616263646566676869707172737475767778798081828384858687888990919293949596979899100101102103104105106107108109110111112113114115116117118119120121122123124125126127128129130131132133134135136137138139140141142143144145146147148149150151152153154155156157158159160161162163164165166167168169170171172173174175176177178179180181182183184185186187188189190191192193194195196197198199200201202203204205206207208209210211212213214215216217218219220221222223224225226227228229230231232233234235236237238239240241242243244245246247248249250251252253254255256257258259260261262263264265266267268269270271272273274275276277278279280281282283284285286287288289290291292293294295296297298299300301302303304305306307308309310311312313314315316317318319320321322323324325326327328329330331332333334335336337338339340341342343344345346347348349350351352353354355356357358359360361362363364365366367368369370371372373374375376377378379380381382383384385386387388389390391392393394395396397398399400401402403404405406407408409410411412413414415416417418419420421422423424425426427428429430431432433434435436437438439440441442443444445446447448449450451452453454455456457458459460Last Page