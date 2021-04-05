Fairmont football coach George Coltharp resigns

April 5, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
FAIRMONT — George Coltharp is out as Fairmont’s head football coach.

The first-year coach resigned Thursday; Fairmont athletic director Michael Baker confirmed the change to The Robesonian Monday.

The Golden Tornadoes are 1-3 on the season ahead of Monday’s game at St. Pauls. They will finish the season Friday at West Columbus.

Coordinators Eric Gould and Coy Starr will split the interim head coaching duties, Baker said.

“Right now, we’re just going to get through tonight because it happened so quickly,” Baker said Monday afternoon. “I’m just trying to get everything in order so we can play this game. We’re in a tough situation, but we’ll get through it, we’ll move on.”

Coltharp declined to comment when reached by The Robesonian.

Fairmont hired Coltharp as head coach in Feb. 2020, replacing Kevin Inman, who had coached the Golden Tornadoes the previous three seasons. Coltharp was previously head coach at Westover, Western Harnett and Red Springs; he had not held a head-coaching position since leaving Red Springs in 2013, but had several stops as an assistant coach.

While the spring 2021 season continues, delayed from the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be more urgency to fill any head coaching vacancy quickly, with the start of practice for the fall 2021 season less than four months away.

