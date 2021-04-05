UNCP swimming wins 2nd straight MEC title

April 5, 2021

Braves win 2nd

straight title

Staff report

CANTON, Ohio — Sophomore Mariel Mencia Martinez and senior Gillian Manning both picked up individual event titles, and the UNC Pembroke swimming team capped off an impressive week in Canton, Ohio, with a dominating performance in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay as the Braves rolled to the Mountain East Conference title for the second-straight year on Friday evening inside the C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Mencia Martinez and Manning teamed up with freshman Anna Miller and sophomore Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos to obliterate the school record in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay by nearly five seconds, and also put an emphatic cap on a successful week by winning the event by 0.72 seconds.

Manning, who was named the GMAC/MEC Championships Swimmer of the Meet, capped off a phenomenal week for herself by notching a meet record in the 200-yard Butterfly and winning that event by nearly three seconds.

Mencia Martinez eclipsed her own month-old program superlative in the 100-yard Freestyle by 0.74 seconds to add another event title to her stable, while freshman Paige Seplak busted her own two-month-old school record in the 200-yard Backstroke on the way to an 11th-place showing.

The Braves finished their stay at the 2021 GMAC/MEC Championships with nine event titles, three meet records and 40 All-MEC laurels.

