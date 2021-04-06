UNCP’s Saturday football game canceled; new game possible on April 17

April 6, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Officials from the Mountain East Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that Saturday’s regularly-scheduled football game between the UNC Pembroke football team and Concord has been canceled in accordance with COVID-19-related protocols.

Frostburg State will potentially visit Grace P. Johnson Stadium on April 17, per a Monday afternoon announcement by the MEC. The game would be played in Pembroke providing neither squad has qualified for the MEC Championship game that is scheduled to be played on April 17 as well. Further details about that possible contest will be announced on Monday morning.

League officials also announced recently that UNCP’s contest with West Virginia Wesleyan, which was scheduled to be played on March 20 in Pembroke, will not be made up. That game had been postponed in accordance with COVID-19-related protocols. The Bobcats opted out of the remainder of the season on Wednesday.

The Braves are 2-1 on the season after earning road wins at Glenville State and West Virginia State and losing at Charleston in the team’s most recent game on March 27.

