UNCP soccer fallsto No. 3 Flagler inPBC Tournament

April 6, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Rilee Seering netted the first goal of the contest, but two goals from Annie Habeeb helped No. 3 Flagler to a 2-1 victory over the UNC Pembroke soccer team on Tuesday evening at Saints Field in the semifinals of the Peach Belt Conference tournament.

The setback for the Braves (6-4-1, 6-3-1 PBC) marked the only loss on the road this season. The Saints (8-0-1, 6-0-1 PBC) will host Columbus State for the Peach Belt Conference finals on Sunday.

UNCP’s Anna Grossheim played a free kick into the box in the 12th minute that found the head of Seering who headed the ball up and over the head of Sarah-Lisa Dubel.

Flagler’s Sara Sandberg and Josefine Nilsen teamed up pass a ball into the box in the 26th minute that rolled to the feet of Annie Habeeb who fired off a shot into the back of the goal.

Maria Castorino Mujica crossed a ball into the box to Habeeb who took a shot from the left corner for her second goal of the game in the 49th minute.

Seering’s lone shot of the night was her the only score. Seering’s goal was the eighth goal of the season.

Grossheim attempted two shots with one of those on goal. Grossheim also logged her third assist of the season.

The Braves goal in the 12th-minute was the first goal the Saints have allowed in a conference contest since Feb. 28.

Flagler limited UNCP to a season-low of six shots during the match. The Saints outshot the Braves 17-6, including a 10-3 advantage in the second half.

The loss concludes the season for UNCP.