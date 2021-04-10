From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Breena Miller made a hole-in-one this week at Fairmont’s par-3 fifth hole. The ace came from 121 yards and Miller used an 8-iron.

Hartly Oxendine and Ray Lowry won this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear.

Monte Herring and Al Almond won the second flight with Jim Steed and Floyd Foley coming in second.

The third flight was won by J.D. Revels and J.B. Lowry, followed by Tom Holland and Jimmy Haigler.

James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry were the winners in the fourth flight, with Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly taking second place.

Al Almond, Rick Rogers, Bucky Beasley and J.D. Revels were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 68, Andy Andrews 71, Eddie Butler 71, Steven Pippin 72, Joey Todd 72, Aaron Maynor 73, Marcus White 74, Mark Lassiter 74, Billy Allen 74, Wayne Callahan 75, David Sessions 75, Jerry Stubbs 76, Rory McKeithan 76, Brian Davis 76, Richard Coleman 77, Ricky Hamilton 77, Danny Glasscock 77 and Butch Lennon 77.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64. They won a scorecard playoff over runners-up Cliff Nance and Phillip Bradford.

Closest to the flag winners were Lonail Locklear and Al Wall.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

RCCCC to hold fundraiser tournament

The Robeson County Church & Community Center will hold the first Randy Rust Memorial Golf Tournament on June 4th starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Center held a very special place in the heart of Randy Rust and his family. In order to solidify his legacy and long standing relationship with the Center, we have chosen to rename our annual golf tournament after him, in perpetuity. The annual golf tournament ran for 10 years before being renamed.

Players can look forward to a day of food, fun, and fellowship with all proceeds from the day’s events funneling back into programs such as our food pantry that is open to all residents of Robeson.

Cash prize contests include closest to the pin, longest drive, and most accurate drive. First place will be awarded $300 and second place $250.

Players can register individually at $75 per player or in teams of four at $260 online at robesongolf21.eventbrite.com, or by mailing a check with the memo Golf 2021 to RCCCC, 600 West Fifth Street, Lumberton, NC 28358 with players names and a contact number. Registration is open until May 21.

Businesses or individuals wishing to donate or sponsor the tournament may do so by contacting [email protected]

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]