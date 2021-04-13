Hot bats, timely hitting help UNCP softball sweep Flagler

April 12, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Larson

Larson

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team produced 12 hits and scored 13 runs in the doubleheader action to secure a key conference sweep against Flagler on Monday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field. UNCP used a solo blast from Tatum Brummitt and three singles in game one to pick up the opening game 3-2. The Braves capped off the twinbill with two five-run frames for a 10-1 victory in five innings.

The outcomes for the Braves (17-7, 5-1 PBC) marks the first home contests since March 6, as well as the second conference sweep of the season. The setback for the Saints (11-15, 5-7 PBC) is the third straight road loss of the season.

The Braves will be back in action on Wednesday when they welcome I-95 rival Francis Marion (9-11, 5-3 PBC) to Pembroke. First pitch of the twinbill is set for 2 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. The event is closed and spectators will not be admitted.

Game One

Flagler’s Paige Maseda drew a seven-pitch walk and stole second in the top of the third. Alexis Ridgell smacked a single to left field and advanced Masada to third before Bella Munoz hit a single down the left field line to score Maseda.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Braves’ Kaci Roberson knocked a single into the outfield grass and advanced to second with a sacrifice bunt from Conner Brisson. Rendi Wetherington also found the outfield grass with a single to right field to plate Roberson. Wetherington stole second on the next pitch and scored on a single from Mary Sells.

Sells was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Tatum Brummitt and Wetherington each had RBIs.

Raygan Larson (9-1) earned the win, striking out seven over seven innings pitched.

Alyssa Velez had a triple, a homer and an RBI for Flagler and Bella Munoz had an RBI. Kyra Gipson (9-5) took the loss.

Game Two

Bella Munoz drew a third-inning walk for Flagler before Morgan Murphy hit a double to right center field to score Munoz and put Flagler on top 1-0.

In the bottom half, the Braves loaded the bases after a leadoff double from Mary Sells, a walk from Jordan Adcox and a single from Tatum Brummitt. Alex Watkins drew a walk to score Sells, followed by Emily Biddle getting hit by a pitch to score Adcox. Kaci Roberson crushed a double to center field to score two runs to highlight the five-run frame from the Braves.

The Braves put runners on first and second after two walks in the fifth. Rendi Wetherington put a single in the outfield to score one run, but Mary Sells loaded the bases after reaching on a throwing error. Jordan Adcox singled up the middle to add two more runs before Tatum Brummitt sent one out of the park to end the game.

Brummitt had two hits for the Braves, including the homer. Adcox and Kaci Roberson each had two RBIs. Lauren Gammons (3-2) earned the win.

Morgan Murphy had two hits to lead Flagler as Madelyn Wise (2-6) took the loss.