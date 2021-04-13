St. Pauls, Red Springs football earn state playoff berths, learn first-round opponents

Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — Two Robeson County schools earned berths into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s football state playoffs when pairings were announced Saturday by the league.

St. Pauls earned a No. 2 seed in the 2AA East Regional after winning the Three Rivers Conference title. They will host No. 7 Randleman in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday.

Randleman (7-0) is undefeated after running through six Piedmont Athletic Conference games and winning one nonconference game. The Tigers have allowed 46 points all season.

Red Springs, who finished second in the TRC, earned a No. 5 seed in the 2A East Regional. They will play at No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill in the first round Friday at 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill (4-3) finished second in the East Central Conference with a 3-2 league record, with conference losses coming against East Duplin and last week against Clinton.

Fairmont, Lumberton and Purnell Swett did not qualify for the playoffs, ending their seasons.