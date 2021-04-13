Local roundup: Lumberton softball upsets Jack Britt

April 12, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team earned a 4-3 win over Jack Britt on Monday, beating North Carolina signee Carlie Myrtle and the Buccaneers.

Lumberton (5-4, 4-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored two runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead. The sixth-inning runs came on a two-run home run by Syniah Lancaster.

Jack Britt (5-2, 5-2 SAC) scored one run in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Halona Sampson was the winning pitcher for Lumberton, allowing four hits, all singles, with two earned runs and five strikeouts.

Nyiah Walker had two hits, a run and an RBI for the Pirates; Alyssa stone had an RBI single in the fifth for a 2-1 lead. Alona Hanna and August Smith each had a hit and a run scored.

Myrtle struck out eight Pirate hitters in the loss; at the plate she had a triple and two runs scored. Cameran Davan was 3-for-3 with an RBI.

The Pirates’ win comes after Jack Britt won the first meeting 5-0 on March 17.

Lumberton hosts West Bladen in nonconference play Tuesday.

Lumberton girls soccer draws with Jack Britt

The Lumberton girls soccer team played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw Monday night against Jack Britt.

Lumberton (1-5-1, 1-5-1 SAC) led 1-0 at halftime after an unassisted first-half goal by Mia Brayboy. Jack Britt (4-3-2, 4-3-2 SAC) tied the game on a 25-yard shot by Dayna Kenworthy.

The score remained 1-1 through the end of regulation and overtime.

“It was an unbeliveable defensive effort on our part,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “The girls played with so much heart and determination. Diamond (Harris) made a couple great saves late in regulation and in overtime.”

The draw comes after Jack Britt won the first meeting 7-0 on March 17.

Lumberton plays at Seventy-First Wednesday.