UNCP softball sweeps Francis Marion

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team scored multiple runs in four of their five scoring innings to help pick up a key conference twinbill sweep over visiting Francis Marion on Wednesday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field. UNCP played a perfect game defensively while also logging nine hits for a 9-4 victory in game one. The Braves battled from behind in game two, but two scoring innings helped secure the sweep 6-4 in the nightcap.
The Braves (19-7, 7-1 PBC) have now captured six out of the last 10 meetings against Francis Marion, including a series sweep in 2018 in Florence, S.C. The Patriots (9-13, 5-5 PBC) have now lost five of their last six contests this season.
The Braves will hit the road for the weekend when they trek to Americus, Ga., on Saturday for a doubleheader against Georgia Southwestern (12-12, 3-7 PBC). First pitch of the twinbill is set for 12 p.m. at the Lady ‘Canes Softball Field.
Game One
Rendi Wetherington, Mary Sells and Jordan Adcox all singled to load the bases in the first inning. Tatum Brummitt and Alex Watkins were each hit by a pitch to bring in two runs. Kaci Roberson beat out an infield single to score Adcox and cap off the three-run frame.
In the second inning, Rendi Wetherington knocked a single to right field and advanced to second after Mary Sells reached on a throwing error by the third baseman. Jordan Adcox put a single in the outfield grass to score Wetherington. UNCP loaded the bases again after Tatum Brummitt was hit by a pitch and Alex Watkins drew a walk, but Emily Biddle smacked a three-run triple to right center field to put the Braves up 8-0.
Wetherington had three hits, Adcox had two and Emily Biddle had a team-high three RBIs. Raygan Larson (10-1) earned the win, striking out eight men over seven innings.
Rachel Davis (5-3) took the loss for the Patriots. Ashtyn Patterson had three hits, with two home runs and four RBIs, and Sarah Harkins had two hits.
Game Two
Emily Biddle and Lauren Hilbourn each knocked singles to the outfield grass in the fourth inning to put runners on first and second. Mary Sells singled to right field to score Biddle followed by a single up the middle from Jordan Adcox to score Hilbourn. Tatum Brummitt ripped a double to right center field to score Sells and Adcox to put UNCP on top 4-1.
UNCP put runners on the corners in the fifth after an infield single from Kaci Roberson and Connor Brisson reached on a throwing error from the third baseman. Emily Biddle’s squeeze bunt scored Roberson, while Lauren Hilbourn’s double to center field tacked on another insurance run and out the Braves ahead 6-1.
Katie Smith singled to right field and then stole second in the top of the sixth. Francis Marion used doubles from Megan Matsil, Janecia Hemingway, and Jordan Carlson to score three runs.
Hilbourn, Brummitt and Sells each had two hits, with Brummitt earning two RBIs and Hilbourn and Sells each earning one. Biddle also had a hit and an RBI. Lauren Gammons (4-2) earned the win after striking out four batters in 5 2/3 innings, and Jordan Hall got the save.
Taylor Florea (4-5) took the loss for FMU. Patterson had two hits and Matsil and Himingway each had RBIs for the Patriots.