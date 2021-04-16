UNCP swimming sweeps MEC postseason awards

April 15, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Manning

Manning

<p>Miller</p>

Miller

<p>Roverato</p>

Roverato

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Senior Gillian Manning took home the league’s coveted Swimmer of the Year laurel, Anna Miller was named Freshman of the Year and skipper Oscar Roverato raked in the Coach of the Year crown for the second-straight season as the 28th-ranked UNC Pembroke swimming team swept the Mountain East Conference’s top honors for the second consecutive season on Thursday.

A product of Fayetteville, Manning was named women’s swimmer of the meet at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference/MEC Championships earlier this month after claiming individual event titles in the 200-yard Butterfly, as well as the 200- and 500-yard Freestyle disciplines, while also swimming a leg on two GMAC/MEC Championship relay squads (400-yard Freestyle, 800-yard Freestyle). An NCAA Championships qualifier in four events, Manning exited Canton, Ohio, with six all-conference honors, while also setting a meet record in the 500-yard Freestyle event.

Miller, a native of Fayetteville as well, posted the fastest time among the league’s group of freshmen this season in the 200-, 500- and 1,650-yard Freestyle, as well as the 100- and 200-yard Breastroke and 400-yard Individual Medley events. She registered the MEC’s top finish in the 200-yard Individual Medley at the GMAC/MEC Championships, and also swam a leg on the 400-yard Freestyle Relay team that claimed an event title in Canton. Miller also earned all-league laurels in the 400-yard Individual Medley as well.

Roverato led the Black & Gold to the MEC Championship for the second-straight season and, along the way, picked up four dual meet wins, including a 97-point victory over then-No. 14 Lenoir-Rhyne at the Wingate Quad Meet in mid-January. The Braves also earned event titles in a pair of meets hosted by Emmanuel. UNCP combined to register nine event titles, three meet records and 39 all-MEC laurels at the league’s championship meet, and registered the MEC’s top time in 10 different disciplines.