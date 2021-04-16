UNCP swimming sweeps MEC postseason awards

PEMBROKE — In a sport where good teams typically still lose a third and bad teams win a third, lengthy winning streaks are a rare commodity.

That makes The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team’s 16-game winning streak all the more impressive.

The streak ended with Monday’s 8-7 loss to Francis Marion, the first time the team walked off the diamond in defeat since falling at Wingate nearly five weeks earlier on March 10. It’s taken an all-around effort for the No. 16 Braves (24-6 overall, 20-4 Peach Belt Conference) to spark such a hot streak and propel them to the top of the PBC standings.

“The kids have been playing really hard,” UNCP coach Paul O’Neil said. “They’ve been playing unselfishly, playing for each other. During this time we’ve really pitched it well. Our team offense, our batting average has gone way up throughout this run. We’ve had a better approach at the plate. We’ve done a good job of hitting with two strikes, putting balls in play and putting pressure on the defense, so I think that has a lot to do with it.”

The streak goes beyond the 16 times the Braves outscored the opposition in a 33-day span. Team members say the days in between are the reason UNCP is playing so well.

“It all starts with our prep, just kind of what we do,” said redshirt junior Trevor Clemons, who has 25 RBIs and a team-high .407 batting average. “The staff does a great job of putting a great practice plan together. Just coming out every day and buying in to what we’re doing, and understanding that if we’re doing some of the same things everyday, we’ve still got to buy in and continue to work hard at what we’re doing and learn how to perfect it.”

“I think it’s simply we’ve put in the work at practice,” said redshirt junior River Ryan, who has a team-high five home runs and 37 RBIs and is also the Braves’ closer, with five saves and an 1.14 ERA. “We’ve been grinding out long practices and it’s paid off for a long time.”

During the streak, the Braves scored 10.4 runs per game, with 10 runs or more in nine of the 16 games.

“I think it’s contagious,” O’Neil said. “When you get a guy out there and you get the leadoff guy on, and when one guy gets a hit the next guy wants to get a hit. We run the bases hard, we move up on dirt balls, and if they give us a base by overthrowing the cutoff man or something, we try to get on second. We’re doing things to help ourselves.”

“Every day coming out here hitting, we’re working on something when we’re hitting,” Ryan said. “It’s not like we’re coming out here and swinging just to swing; we’re working on our ABs and working on our swings, and it’s paid off. That’s all there is too it.”

The pitching has been just as strong, allowing 3.9 runs per game over the streak with five games of two runs allowed or less.

“It’s consistency; throwing strikes, and making pitches when it matters,” said redshirt junior Bucky Bonynge, who is 6-1 with a 1.84 ERA in 10 starts this season. “It takes a whole staff to do it.”

“If we execute pitches, we seem to do really well. When we get ahead of batters, we seem to get them out,” Ryan said. “If we can just keep being consistent, getting ahead and getting guys out early, the year’s going to be a lot of fun for us.”

Beyond the results at the plate or on the mound, the team’s chemistry has also played a key role in their success.

“We’ve got all our guys in a ship and nobody’s poking holes in it, everybody’s kind of on the same page with what we’re doing, so it’s very good,” Clemons said. “The guys love to be around each other, we love to come out here and get better with each other each and every day.”

The end of the winning streak Monday was disappointing for the Braves — especially after blowing a late-inning lead against their I-95 rivals. So instead of a winning streak, they’ll now take a 16-of-17 stretch into a home weekend series against second-place North Georgia (24-9, 22-8 PBC) which begins with a noon doubleheader on Saturday.

“We lost a baseball game today; if anybody thought we were going to win the rest of them, you’re smoking something,” O’Neil said. “It’s not that easy. It wasn’t easy to win 16 in a row.

“We’ve got a tall task in front of us; we’re going to play a really good team on Saturday. But we’ve got a really good team too. So we’ll see what happens. If we play well, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”

When spring turns to summer, the Braves will be seeking their first conference championship since 2011, and will look to qualify for the NCAA Southeast Regional for the third time in the last four full seasons.

“For this team, we’ve got some really good leadership right now within our ballclub, and they will go as far as they want to go,” O’Neil said. “If they’re all bought in, all 33 players that we have on our roster, and will continue sacrifice for the good of their teammates, then the sky’s the limit.”