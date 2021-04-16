UNCP’s Hamrin earns Elite 16 Award

Staff report
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hard work in the classroom paid dividends for Amanda Hamrin on Thursday afternoon when she was honored with the Peach Belt Conference Women’s Golf Elite 16 Award presented by EAB, the league office announced.

The award is presented to the tournament participant with the highest cumulative grade point average. Hamrin is the first student-athlete in program history to be honored with this award. A native of Vasteras, Sweden, Hamrin maintains a 4.0 GPA as a business major at UNCP. The award is modeled after the NCAA Elite 90 Award.

In 14 rounds of golf this season, the redshirt sophomore is averaging 80.2 strokes. Hamrin’s best finish so far this season came at the Spring Diamondback Intercollegiate where she shared fourth place, while also helping the team capture medalist honors.

Hamrin and the Braves are set to begin competition at the Peach Belt Conference Championships on Friday. The three-round tournament will take place at the Slammer & Squire Golf Course in St. Augustine, Fla.