Local roundup: Wallace-Rose Hill tops Red Devils in playoffs

April 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

TEACHEY — After one set of Bulldogs ended Red Springs’ undefeated start to the season last week, another set of Bulldogs ended the Red Devils’ season Friday.

Wallace-Rose Hill earned a 65-28 win over the Red Devils in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

“We had a flat week of practice, and honestly we were a lot banged up from the St. Pauls game — but that’s a terrible excuse,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “They were really good, they executed well, they ran the wing-T, and they played really well, they played better than us. They didn’t make any turnovers, didn’t make any mistakes.”

Colton Locklear threw for two touchdowns and ran for one for No. 5 seed Red Springs (4-2); the two passing touchdowns were to Hunter Bryant and Eddrick James. Tony Locklear also had a rushing touchdown.

Wallace-Rose Hill (5-3) led 43-14 at halftime. The No. 4 Bulldogs advance to play at No. 1 seed Reidsville next week.

Purnell Swett softball beats Scotland

The Purnell Swett softball team overcame an early deficit to earn a 3-2 win over Scotland Friday in a key Sandhills Athletic Conference contest.

The Scots (6-3) led 2-0 after a half-inning with two unearned runs but were kept off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Purnell Swett (8-1) scored a run in the bottom half of the first, then tied the game at 2-2 with an Angelica Locklear solo home run in the fourth.

In the sixth, singles by Kaitlyn Locklear, Angelica Locklear and Nyla Mitchell loaded the bases before Marijo Wilkes singled to score Kaitlyn Locklear with the go-ahead run for a 3-2 lead.

Summer Bullard (5-1), a Charleston Southern commit, did not allow an earned run and only allowed one hit after the first inning, striking out 12 in the win. Sydney Dial took the loss for Scotland.

Mitchell had three hits and Angelica Locklear and Wilkes each had two.

Purnell Swett hosts Jack Britt on Monday.