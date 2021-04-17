From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news
Rick Smith posted his best career round this week with a 2-under 70.
Fairmont Golf Club will host the Thursday Evening Scramble on Thursday, May 6 with a 6pm shotgun start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday afternoon to sign up.
Evan Davenport and Kent Chavis won this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine.
Mike Sellers and James Humphery won the second flight with David Locklear and J.B. Lowery coming in second.
The third flight was won by David Evans and Jerry Long, followed by Tommy Newberry and Bob Slahetka.
Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly were the winners in the fourth flight, with Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones taking second place.
Kent Chavis, Jerry Jolly, Gene Brumbles and Tommy Dyson were closest to the pin winners.
The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 66, Ryan Bass 68, Mitch Grier 69, Bradley Hamilton 69, Rick Smith 70, Bob Antone 70, David Sessions 70, Richie Chmura 71, Wayne Callahan 71, Mike Chuchacz 71, James Thompson 71, Tommy Lowry 72, Joey Todd 72, James Cox 73, Ricky Hamilton 73, Eddie Williams 73, Jeff Broadwell 73, Kirk Hamilton 74, Eddie Butler 74, Bert Thomas 74, James Barron 75, Tommy Davis 75, Mack Kenney 75, Jerry Stubbs 75, Tommy Newberry 76 and Butch Lennon 76.
Pinecrest senior shootout
Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64. They won by one stroke over runners-up Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine.
Closest to the flag winners were D.J. Jones and Alton Hagans.
The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Robeson County Home Builders Association to hold fundraiser tournament
The Robeson County Home Builders Association will hold its 12th annual Swing for Charity Golf Tournament on Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.
The event will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start; registration begins at 11 a.m. Four-man teams will play a captain’s choice format, with one player per team allowed to be a five-handicap or less.
The entry fee is is $300 per team or $75 per player; hole sponsorships are available for $150 and a super sponsorship for $450. Checks should be made payable to Robeson County Home Builders Association, PO Box 1204, Lumberton, NC 28359.
Proceeds benefit the Robeson County Home Builders Association’s Endowed Scholarship Fund, which supports scholarships for Robeson Community College students.
A $200 prize will go to the first-place team with $100 for second and $75 for third. There will be two flights.
A buffet lunch will be served before play begins, starting at 11:30 a.m., with grilled chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and all of the fixings.
The event will also include a 50/50 raffle and a hole-in-one prize from Prevatte’s Home Sales.
