Local roundup: Lumberton softball outslugs Pinecrest

April 19, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

SOUTHERN PINES — An offensive slugfest broke out between the Lumberton and Pinecrest softball teams in Southern Pines Monday, with Lumberton coming out on top 21-12.

Lumberton (7-4, 5-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) scored five runs in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, four in the sixth and six in the seventh.

Pinecrest (1-8, 1-8 SAC) scored three in the first, five in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The teams combined for 35 hits, including 19 by Lumberton. The Patriots made six errors, and nine of Lumberton’s 21 runs were unearned.

All 11 Lumberton players who appeared in the game got at least one hit.

August Smith was 4-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs, Aniya Merritt was 4-for-6 with a triple and four RBIs, Jaylyn Herndon was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Nyiah Walker was 2-for-5. Nakiyah Hunt and Alyssa Stone each had a hit and two RBIs and Anna Mercer had a hit and an RBI.

Halona Sampson struck out 10 batters in seven innings pitched for Lumberton, earning the win.

Ashlee Ogburn, Aniyah Jackson and Maggie Drake were each 4-for-5 for Pinecrest, with Jackson and Drake earning three RBIs; Drake had two doubles. Trista Gordon had two hits and two RBIs.

The Pirates play Wednesday at Richmond.

Pinecrest girls soccer shuts out Lumberton

The Lumberton girls soccer team lost at league-leading Pinecrest by a 9-0 final Monday.

The game was called by rule at halftime due to the Patriots’ nine-goal lead.

Pinecrest is 11-0 on the season; Lumberton is 1-6-2.

The Pirates play at Richmond Wednesday.

Purnell Swett, Jack Britt battle to soccer draw

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw with Jack Britt.

The match remained tied through two overtime periods, at which time it became a draw by rule.

Baleigh Bryant scored the goal for the Rams (4-4-2, 4-4-2 SAC).

Jack Britt is 4-4-3, overall and in conference play.

Purnell Swett plays Wednesday at Seventy-First.