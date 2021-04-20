Eight Robeson soccer players named All-Region

April 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Eight Robeson County high school boys soccer players earned North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association All-Region honors for their play this past season.

Lumberton leads the way with five selections, St. Pauls has two and Purnell Swett has one.

The All-Region team for 4A Region 4 includes Lumberton sophomore forward Luis Izeta, who led Robeson County with 21 goals and had four assists, earning Robeson County Player of the Year honors from The Robesonian. Junior midfielder Jonathan Carrera, senior midfielder Jorge Gomez, junior defender Julian McGarahan and junior defender Ashton Sumpter were also selected. These players led Lumberton to an 8-4-2 record as the Pirates narrowly missed the state playoffs.

Zachery Hunt, a junior who is listed as a defender but played many positions, was Purnell Swett’s lone selection.

St. Pauls’ players were named to the All-Region team for 2A Region 6. Senior midfielder/striker Allan Diaz-Inestroza had 12 goals and five assists for the Bulldogs and junior midfielder Anthony Sosa had 10 goals and two assists. The pair led the Bulldogs to a 7-2-1 record and the Three Rivers Conference Championship.